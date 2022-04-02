“Dwyane Wade was a number 2 in Miami when LeBron went there…Kobe was a number 2 with Shaq” - Draymond Green believes number 2 options can’t be taken for granted by their team leaders

In the Golden State Warriors' game against the Phoenix Suns, Draymond Green was partly responsible for their 107-103 loss on Wednesday. The forward was called for traveling in the final 34 seconds, giving the Suns the opportunity to make an offensive play which saw them win by four points.

However, Green led the team in rebounds (10), assists (seven) and blocks (three) alongside eight points. The Warriors have lost six of their last seven outings without their star, Steph Curry. (That's seven of eight if a 110-88 loss to the Boston Celtics on March 16, when Curry was injured, is included.) The 34-year old guard, who had a foot injury, is not expected to return before the playoffs.

Despite calling out for the team's No. 1 player to be brought back after the Phoenix loss, Green talked about the importance of a team's No. 2 on his podcast. With Jayson Tatum as a guest, Day-Day shed light on the pride that lies in being No. 2. He said there's nothing terrible about being a No. 2.

"Dwyane Wade was a No. 2 in Miami when LeBron (James) went there," Green saidd. "He told LeBron, I'm gonna be No. 2, you go be No. 1. Kobe (Bryant) was a No. 2 with Shaq (O'Neal). Like, being the No. 2 is not a bad thing."

With Jaylen Brown as Tatum's No. 2, Green advised that Tatum take his No. 2 seriously and not take him for granted. He said this while admiring JB for having posted two 45-point games this season.

"One thing you should understand as a No. 1, don't take your No. 2 for granted, because there's not many twos that can go for 40," Green said.

Since Draymond Green’s return from a back injury March 14, he has played alongside Steph Curry for less than 33 minutes. In Green’s second game back, Curry sustained a foot injury against the Boston Celtics on March 16 and hasn't returned.

His absence has been highly missed as the Golden State Warriors (48-29) have lost their winning rhythm. They are fourth in the West, but could side further down if their four-game losing skid extends. Golden State was 29-7 on Jan. 3, not long before Green went out, and the Warriors were 41-13 on Feb. 7. They are 7-16 since.

