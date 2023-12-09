Dwyane Wade puffs on cigar with Miami Heats’ VP during launch of Hard Rock’s first-ever sports betting tables

Longtime teammates Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem recently reunited for a massive event in Florida. This week, the Hard Rock Casino ushered in a new era with the launch of their live sports betting and gambling tables. As of three days ago, sports betting is once again legal in Florida, and Hard Rock has launched Hard Rock Bet to celebrate.

Currently, the Hard Rock Bet app is the only legal online sportsbook in the state. In honor of the historic occasion, Dwyane Wade and Miami Heat Vice President of Basketball Development Udonis Haslem reunited at the launch event.

In addition to the two Miami Heat stars being in attendance, there were also several other high-profile celebrities in attendance. Included in the group were popular musicians Diplo, Ja Rule, Gloria Estefan, Tiesto, and Fat Joe, to name just a few.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem were captured on camera flexing for the cameras while puffing on cigars, with Wade's 'HOF 75' tattoo on full display. Check out the images of the occasion, featuring the two former teammates, below. In addition, using the arrow features in the carousel you can look at pictures throughout the night to get a feel for the momentous occasion in Miami.

Looking at Dwyane Wade & Udonis Haslem's time together with the Miami Heat

During their respective careers, Wade and Haslem played a whopping 800 games together over 16 years. During that time, the pair won three championships together. The first came in 2006 when a young Wade fueled the Miami Heat's success.

The next two rings came during the famed Big Three era in Miami, which saw the pair capture back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013 respectively. In the wake of Haslem's retirement, Wade and countless other teammates praised Udonis Haslem for his impact during his time in Miami.

Given all that he had accomplished, and contributed to the organization, they ultimately named him as the VP of Basketball Operations after his retirement. The way Dwyane Wade sees things, when looking at the greatest career in the history of the franchise (via SI):

"He has had the greatest career in Miami Heat history. No one thought that would be the case when he first walked into that building. The franchise has had Shaq, Tim Hardaway, Alonzo, LeBron, Chris Bosh—a line of Hall of Famers. But there’s one that stands above us all. That’s Udonis Haslem."

Even though the pair are both retired and Wade is now a part owner of the Utah Jazz, fans have been thrilled to see the pair reunite for the Hard Rock Bet launch.