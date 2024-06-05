Dwyane Wade pumps up Utah's '90s-inspired jerseys

Utah Jazz minority owner Dwyane Wade, whose stake in the team is up to an estimated $3.46 billion (according to Forbes), is hyped for the team's new jerseys. After finishing 12th in the Western Conference with a 31-51 record, the team is looking to bolster its roster for the 2024-25 season. In addition, the Jazz are also preparing to launch some new jerseys for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons.

The jerseys take inspiration from the iconic purple jerseys worn by the Jazz in the 1990s during the era of Karl Malone and John Stockton.

The latest iteration of the uniforms will see the franchise add three new colors to its palette for the new season: Mountain Purple, Midnight Black and Sky Blue. The Mountain Purple jerseys and white jerseys both appear reminiscent of the 1990s Jazz uniforms, while the Midnight Black jerseys appear to be all-new.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following a series of posts on social media from the Jazz organization announcing the new jerseys, Dwyane Wade commented on Instagram:

"It's something about that purple."

@DwyaneWade: Instagram

Looking at the Utah Jazz' jersey release schedule for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons amid Dwyane Wade's post

The Utah Jazz will be releasing several new jerseys for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons, much to the hype of Dwyane Wade. The team will have two new uniforms for the upcoming season that will be worn in addition to the Association and Statement Edition jerseys.

One of the uniforms will feature the team's all-new Midnight Black color with the Jazz logo in front of the state's iconic mountains. The team's City Edition jersey, which will be added to the rotation for the 2024-25 season, will likely look familiar to NBA fans.

The retro-inspired jersey will bring back the 1990s purple uniforms with white mountains across the front, with some slight variations from the famous look. You can see both uniforms, which can also be seen in Dwyane Wade's story post, in the Instagram carousel below.

The following season, the Jazz will then debut two more uniforms. A predominantly white uniform appears to cross the famous purple jerseys of the '90s with the team's recent color-block jerseys to create their new Association Edition uniforms.

The shorts of the team's Association Edition jerseys appear to match, with color-block mountains featured on the right leg of the shorts. In addition, the team will also have new Icon Edition uniforms that feature the same design, but with predominantly purple colors reminiscent of the '90s purple uniforms.

These jerseys will join the Statement Edition jerseys introduced for the 2024-25 season, and a yet-to-be-released City Edition to complete the 2025-26 lineup.