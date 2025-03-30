Dwyane Wade reflects on his electrifying highlight from March Madness 22 years ago

Dwyane Wade shared a throwback video of his superb performance playing for Marquette during March Madness 2003. Back in the early 2000s, Wade was one of the top prospects to enter the NBA draft. From the 2001-02 NCAA season, D-Wade had already solidified himself to be a future basketball star, averaging 17.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Ad

In his final season with Marquette, Dwyane Wade helped the Golden Eagles advance all the way to the National Semifinal game against the Kansas Jayhawks. Unfortunately, they were knocked out, ending Marquette's season.

Prior to getting knocked out, the Marquette Golden Eagles went up against the Kentucky Wildcats in the Regional Finals game on March 29, 2003. Wade dropped a huge triple-double performance to help the Golden Eagles secure an 83-69 victory. D-Wade added 29 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dwyane Wade went on Instagram to share the historic moment in his stories. He reposted a video of his triple-double performance from 22 years ago.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"22 years ago to the date," Wade wrote on Instagram.

Dwyane Wade's Instagram Stories

Dwyane Wade's inspiring words to Marquette prior knockout

The Marquette Golden Eagles finished their season in 4th in the Big East. Unfortunately for them, the New Mexico Lobos bested them 75-66 on March 21, knocking Maquette out of March Madness.

Ad

Nevertheless, it was a solid run by the Golden Eagles. The Marquette legend Wade made sure to share some inspiring words with the younger generation of Golden Eagles players prior to their game against New Mexico.

“They’re counting you out just like they always have,” Wade says in the video. “This program is built on response. March doesn’t care how you got here. It only cares what you do next. Don’t wait for opportunities. Take them. It doesn’t matter what went right or wrong. What matters is what’s in front of you."

Ad

Nothing can ever beat getting a pep talk from a three-time NBA champion. Wade will forever be a basketball legend, and the Marquette Golden Eagles are lucky to have his proactive presence around them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback