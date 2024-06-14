Dwyane Wade’s 16YO daughter Zaya celebrates Pride Month with a riveting message through latest venture

Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade's daughter, Zaya, has made a name in the LGBTQIA+ community. In addition, the three-time NBA champion has supported her every step of the way. This week, for Pride Month, Zaya Wade released a message through her and D-Wade's Translatable brand page.

The Translatable Project, by Dwyane and Zaya Wade, was created to create a safe space for LGBTQIA+ members. In addition, the project aims to serve as a resource for parents and family members as they seek to learn and understand those they care about.

The endeavor is a new one, launched in May, which coincided with Dwyane Wade being honored with an award recognizing his advocacy for the trans community. Following the brand's launch in May, Zaya Wade shared a message on the brand's page in celebration of Pride Month:

"Happy Pride month. This month is not only a celebration, but also a time to honor how far we've come. And let's not forget how far we have to go. This month, I encourage you to celebrate you."

"Who you are, who you're becoming, and who you ultimately want to be. So let's join in community and hold space for everyone. Again, happy Pride month."

Looking further at Dwyane Wade and Zaya Wade's Translatable Project

The Translatable Project founded by Dwyane Wade and Zaya Wade is a new endeavor launched in May. At the time, the pair appeared in a video on the brand's social media page to explain the aim of the Translatable Project.

In the video, D-Wade opened up on his journey as a parent of a trans child:

"Translatable is also a resource hub for parents, families and and support system of the LGBTQIA youth. For our family, we were blessed to have a community of supporters and knowledgeable experts who could swiftly arm us with the tools we needed to support Ziya in her journey.

"We recognize the lack of digestible and relatable information available to youth and families, especially communities of color. And to this day, we are still learning."

The NBA legend was the winner of the Elevate Prize Catalyst Award. While accepting the award, Dwyane Wade echoed a similar message, explaining that today's world differs from the one he and many others grew up in.

Despite that, as he explained, when you boil everything down, at the end of the day it all comes down to one thing, love. It's love that made the NBA legend and his daughter found the Translatable Project.