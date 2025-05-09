Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya has zero interest in being an NBA superstar for a day

On Thursday, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade's daughter, Zaya Wade, expressed zero interest in becoming an NBA superstar for a day. The young model was questioned on whether she would swap lives with her father for a day, a proposal she quickly denied. Zaya expressed her desire to have her own path as she continues to make waves as a style icon.

The query stemmed from a promotional video by MAC Cosmetics on Instagram, as she was named the next generation of M·A·C icons. Reverting to the question about the life swap, Zaya responded:

"I would not swap lives with my dad for one day," showing zero interest in being an NBA superstar for a day.

She was further queried by the interviewer as she was asked about a quality she shared with her father.

"What is one quality you share with your dad?" the reporter is seen questioning.

"We're both incredibly funny," Zaya is seen responding to the query.

The reporter also asked Zaya what she would like to be known for, to which she responded:

"Being me, being a scientist, looking fabulous, what else?"

A model for MAC's new "Born Famous" campaign, the clip featuring Zaya Wade, was a promotional video by MAC for their latest lip gloss launch, the MAC Lip Glass Air. The campaign also features Martin Scorsese and Lisa Rinna's daughters, Francesca Scorsese and Amelia Gray, as models.

Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union attend the Met Gala event in stylish Prada attire

The 2025 Met Gala event saw many NBA and WNBA players attend the fundraising event on May 5. Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, former Miami Heat star Dwayne Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union were at the event too, as they impressed with their contrasting attire.

The husband-wife duo both donned Prada outfits, with Wade choosing to wear a white coat and black pants, while Union slipped on a black gown and a white embroidered train.

According to Prada's X (formerly Twitter) account, Dwyane Wade's tailcoat was a custom one and was made of white satin. His trousers, on the other hand, were made of kid mohair, which was paired with a black satin tie and black leather boots.

Alternatively, Gabrielle Union's black gown was made of tec satin, while her large embroidered train was made up of white silk faille. The couple complemented their looks well as they chose to color coordinate their attire in striking fashion.

