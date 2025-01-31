Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade stunned the basketball community on Thursday when he revealed that he underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from his kidney. The news sparked an emotional response from the basketball world, including his son, Zaire Wade.

Zaire dropped a two-word comment on his father's post that revealed the story.

"love you"

Zaire Wade's comment/Instagram

Dwyane Wade disclosed his health scare on his podcast, "The Why with Dwyane Wade," where he recounted his initial symptoms and subsequent doctor's visit that led to the discovery of the cancerous tumor.

He consulted multiple doctors before he finally decided to undergo the procedure. The surgery happened on December 18, 2023, and he had 40% of his right kidney removed during the surgery.

"I had a personal decision to make," Wade said (15:30). "And what it was, was, if this is cancerous, if this tumor, this cyst, is cancerous on your kidney, you're 41 years old. You probably need surgery, so it's something that needs to be removed, so it doesn't spread. I made the decision to have surgery. I had surgery on December 18, 2023."

The three-time NBA champion also revealed how difficult the experience was, particularly the recovery process. He credited his family and friends for their support during that period.

Wade retired from the league after 16 years. During his time with the Miami Heat, he led them to their first NBA title in 2006 and was named Finals MVP.

He is married to actress Gabrielle Union, and together, they share a six-year-old daughter, Kaavia James. He has two other children with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches, Zaire and Zaya, and a son, Xavier, with Aja Metoyer.

Dwyane Wade cheers best friend LeBron James' son, Bronny

Dwyane Wade threw his support around his best friend's eldest son Bronny James after he had an improved game against the Washington Wizards on Thursday. He took to Instagram to advise the rookie to keep playing and continue enjoying his game.

"Keep playing the game you love young man, and enjoy putting in the work @bronny," he wrote.

Dwyane Wade IG Story/Instagram

Bronny rebounded from a dismal effort (0-5 FG) against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday with a better performance against the Washington Wizards. He had five points, two rebounds and two assists, including a tough and-1 play with 2:55 left in the fourth quarter.

