Dwyane Wade’s wife Gabrielle Union delays latest business venture, chases perfection: “Wanted it to be flawless”

Gabrielle Union has been on a run of her own. She has a successful business set up and it's going 'flawless' as her beauty brand's name says it. When it comes to successful partners of NBA stars, Dwyane Wade’s wife, also an actress, has always been known for her incredible talent and unmatched beauty.

Gabrielle opened up about her attention to detail and thriving for the best to put out for the user of her beauty brand Flawless by Gabrielle Union.

Talking to Larry Sims, the co-founder of the hair-care line unveiled what it takes for the products to really stand out. While talking about the curly hair products, Larry Sims said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This glaze is a problem, one of our main missions with wanting to go into the glaze space is to create something that was seamless, that was perfect, that was flawless. And we took our time with this."

Gabrielle added:

"This I mean listen, we thought we had it. I don't think we had it. We tested it out and we're like, we don't have it. So we had to go back to the drawing board because we wanted it to be flawless. And we're not putting anything out there before it's ready. So, even though the demand was there we were like we got to get it right."

In the conversation, Union and Sims stressed their desire for this latest endeavor to reflect Union’s vision and resonate with her audience.

They cleared that this wasn't a problem with the product itself, but with the standards and commitment to delivering an exceptional product. The aspiration is to craft an experience that leaves a lasting impact on the industry and our customers.

Union has always been a multifaceted individual, effortlessly juggling her acting career, activism and now her flourishing entrepreneurship. From starring in hit movies and TV shows to being a vocal advocate for social justice issues, she has never been one to shy away from taking bold steps.

Gabrielle Union and Larry Sims' affordable haircare line

Gabrielle Union and celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims collaborated to create an affordable hair care line called Flawless by Gabrielle Union. The line features 13 products ranging from shampoos and conditioners to hair oils and heat protectants.

With each product priced at $9.99, the brand aims to offer high-quality hair care that is accessible to everyone.

Flawless by Gabrielle Union incorporates unique ingredients such as rice oil complex, lilac leaf extract and Brazilian Bucari Butter.

The rice oil complex is claimed to enhance the hair's moisture absorption while adding softness and shine. Additionally, the lilac leaf extract is utilized for restoring shine, repairing damaged hair, and reducing scalp irritation.

Notably, the products are free of sulfates, parabens and silicones, aligning with Union and Sims' commitment to ingredient integrity and affordability. Similarly, Brazilian Bucari Butter is said to increase the hair's moisture absorption for conditioned strands.

The inspiration behind FLAWLESS comes from the desire to provide high-quality hair care solutions that cater to diverse hair types, textures and styles.

Gabrielle Union and Larry Sims have brought their expertise and passion for hair care to create a range of products that address the unique needs of individuals from all walks of life.

According to Yahoo Entertainment, Gabrielle Union's candid revelation about her own hair loss after IVF treatment has added a deeply personal dimension to the relaunched FLAWLESS line.

This transparency and willingness to share her own hair care journey highlights the authenticity behind the brand and strengthens its connection with consumers.

Union and Sims' line of products is designed to be versatile, catering to all hair types and style choices, including wavy, curly, and coily strands, as well as braids and weaves.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!