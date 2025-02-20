Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union drops heartfelt 1-word reaction to Steph Curry's partner Ayesha Curry's style statement

Dwyane Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union, has become close friends with Steph Curry’s partner, Ayesha Curry, over the years. The actress and the Sweet July founder frequently support each other on Instagram with reactions. On Wednesday, the interaction between the two was on full display again.

Ayesha went on IG to share photos and wrote the caption:

“♥️ tres”

Gabrielle promptly reacted:

“Love”

Gabrielle Union reacts to Ayesha Curry's new look on Instagram on Wednesday. [photo: @ayeshacurry/IG]

Ayesha Curry sported a new look. From her usually curly hair, she turned it into a sleek and straight version while wearing a red jacket to cover the white undershirt. Curry completed the look with brown pants, a bag, and shoes. Gabrielle Union, who loves fashion, could not help but appreciate the fresh look from the two-time NBA MVP’s wife.

The relationship between Dwyane Wade’s wife and Steph Curry’s partner has grown over the years. Previously, Gabrielle once told the chef to end her relationship with the Golden State Warriors star. However, she also opened up about her mistake in 2020 and was glad that the Currys did not follow through with her advice. Since then, they have only become more supportive of each other after a less-than-ideal start.

Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, hosted a post-NBA All-Star Game party

San Francisco hosted the 2025 NBA All-Star festivities. Following the All-Star mini-tournament on Sunday, Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, hosted a party for their associates, friends, and business partners.

The Gentleman’s Cut Bourbon at Club Thirty was the venue for the event. Draymond Green and his wife, Hazel Love Renee, came in early. Brandon Jennings, Sabrina Ionescu, Cameron Brink, Monique Billings, Kayla Thornton, and Tiffany Hayes were some of the WNBA and NBA personalities also present. Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo also dropped by to enjoy the party.

As much as a party, the event was also a recognition of Steph Curry’s legendary career in the NBA. The people who attended the gathering got a tour of Curry memorabilia, including championship jerseys. The collection also featured mementos from his gold-medal-winning campaign with Team USA in the 2024 Olympics as well.

