Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union echoes Charles Barkley's plea in urging NBA teams to sign Tony Snell

Outside of her filmography, Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union, is also known for her charity work. Among the organizations she's worked with includes "Stand Up To Cancer" and "Youth Lifeline America." Interestingly, she showed her support for Tony Snell, when she retweeted a video clip of Charles Barkley calling on NBA teams to sign the veteran forward. Snell is looking to land with a team to accommodate the medical needs of his two children with Autism.

The player's association provides a premium medical plan, which can be given to any player with at least 10 years of service in the league. This is what Snell is pleading for and something that Charles Barkley hasn't taken for granted since retiring.

Back on June 16, 2023, Snell revealed that he was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. His two children, Karter and Kenzo, have also been diagnosed, per NBC's "Today" with Craig Melvin. Snell is currently playing for the Maine Celtics in the NBA's G-League. Prior to this, he played nine seasons in the league.

The comments he made on the matter on TNT's "Inside the NBA" garnered praise in social media. Which has reached even the likes of Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union. It is a sensitive topic that goes beyond the scope of simply playing basketball on the court.

Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union wants more support for Black and LGBTQ+ communities

During an appearance at the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards, Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union made a strong statement when it comes to wanting better equality for the black and LGBTQ+ communities.

In the event, the power couple was awarded the President's award for the services done by The Wade Family Foundation for communities in need. Additionally, Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union took the time to talk about the inequality experienced by two communities very close to her.

"Let's just name a couple of hard truths," Union said. "The intersection of Black rights and the rights of the LGBTQIA, trans and gender non-conforming people people continues to be rough. Even as we demand equality at the top of our lungs, we consistently fail to extend our advocacy to protect some of our most vulnerable among us."

"We honestly don't approach this work as activists or leaders," Union added, "as much as we do this as parents. Parents who love our children and will do whatever the hell we can to keep them seen and secure and safe."

The couple's daughter, Zaya Wade, came out as a transgender in 2020 and has received tremendous love and support from her parents. Alongside the three-time NBA champion, this issue is one that they hold close to their chest.

They want to be able to give proper opportunities, recognition and respect the black and LGBTQ+ communities deserve. The same way that they were able to achieve this with their daughter.

In recent years, the couple has also worked with the LGBTQ+ nonprofit organization GLSEN to properly raise funds in support of the community.

