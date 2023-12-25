Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union enjoys Christmas carnival with rapper OT Genasis

Former Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade and his actress wife, Gabrielle Union, have been married since 2014. The pair started dating in 2009 and experienced many of the Hall of Fame player's joyous moments off the court.

On Sunday, Union had a fun Christmas Eve at a party filled with celebrities, including rapper O.T. Genasis. The actress shared some dance moves with the West Coast-based artist, who uploaded clips of him shaking a leg with mega-celebs Paris Hilton and Khloe Kardashian.

Watch Gabrielle Union and O.T. Genasis dance on the third slide of the post below:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, Dwyane Wade, who retired from the NBA in 2019, was busy preparing for his Christmas Day broadcast on TNT, where he is an analyst for the network's NBA coverage. He posted a video of himself and LeBron James showing off his no-look lob from 2013. He captioned his Instagram story:

"It's that time of the year again!"

Dwyane Wade remembers his no-look NBA Christmas Day lob To LeBron James from 2013

On Christmas Day in 2013, the LA Lakers and the Heat faced off, with LeBron James and Wade captivating the audience with their performance. Twice, Wade threw a lob to James, who executed thunderous dunks.

In one instance, during a fastbreak captured in a video, Wade delivered an impressive no-look lob to James. Lakers guard Nick Young, anticipating a charging foul, had to move aside as James emphatically dunked the ball. Later in the first half, Wade tossed a lob again, this time off the backboard. James flawlessly finished the play with a left-handed dunk.

Wade and Gabrielle Union have a daughter, Kaavia James, who was born via surrogate in 2018. They also raise Wade's three children from previous relationships, Zaire, Zaya and Xavier. The couple is known for their strong and supportive relationship, which Wade credited to their honesty and communication.

Dwyane Wade Reveals the Secret to His Successful Marriage

Wade, a three-time NBA champion, attributes the success of his marriage with Gabrielle Union to their unwavering teamwork and commitment to facing life's challenges together as a family. In an exclusive interview with E! News, Wade emphasized the significance of persistence, highlighting the daily effort required to navigate life's difficulties.

"Success is waking up every day, doing it again and again," Wade said.

Wade also expressed the enduring love shared within their family.

"We love each other, and that's forever," he said.

Furthermore, Dwyane Wade described his family as the "most important thing."