Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union glows in the sun as she flaunts long braided hair extension in new selfie

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union were arguably the most stylish couple in the NBA during Wade's playing days. The former Miami Heat superstar even won GQ's best-dressed NBA player award while his wife held the limelight on the silver screen. While both celebrities have taken a back seat from the mainstream in recent years, it appears Union can still flaunt a new look and rock it.

On Sunday, the "Bad Boys" star shared an Instagram story of her new look, sporting long, braided hair extensions as she stepped out in the sun to give her followers a peep. The actress is set to turn 53 in 2025, but from the images, it may seem her face has not received that information yet.

Gabrielle Union's Instagram story featuring her new hairstyle - Source: Instagram/@gabunion

Funnily enough, this wouldn't even be the first time a selfie from Gabrielle Union has broken the internet just this week. The "Bring It On" star posted a selfie just over a day prior, on Saturday, sharing her "unedited" face, and had fans lost for a reaction.

Gabrielle Union shares a "no filter" selfie, breaks the internet

The actress may not be a regular presence in the mainstream now, but she has stayed relevant over the years and blew fans away with her latest picture, showing off how well she has taken care of herself. Her husband, Dwyane Wade, may be the one in the family with the nickname "Father Prime," but Union appears to be the one looking closer to her prime in the star couple right now.

On Saturday, Gabrielle Union posted a selfie on her Instagram story and captioned it:

"No filter, good light, unedited at 52."

The snap was posted by a fan on Reddit, amassing 5.8K upvotes.

The actress is set for a return to acting and will feature in an upcoming horror film, "The Casket Girls." She has also completed the filming for "Riff Raff," which also features the likes of Bill Murray and Pete Davidson.

Age is clearly but a number in Union's case, as she continues to amass fans with her charm even in unfiltered, unedited pictures. The recent images could lend hope to fans who could now be enticed to go to the movies again, expecting to see their former heartthrob still kill it on the screen despite her age stating otherwise.

