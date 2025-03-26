Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union leaves 4-word reaction after enjoying adventurous ride during spring break

Dwyane Wade recently visited Disneyland for the first time, sharing the experience with fans through a series of Instagram Stories. Joined by his family, including his wife Gabrielle Union, Wade kicked off the day with a rocket-themed ride.

Ad

Just before takeoff, he filmed a clip saying:

“We on the rocket right now. Chilling. First ride of the day… First visit to Disneyland.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gabrielle Union later reshared that exact Story on her account, adding her own four-word caption:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“And so it begins #SpringBreak2025”

Credits: Instagram (@gabunion)

From there, the Wade family enjoyed a fun-filled adventure through the park. Wrapping up the day, Wade posted a family photo and summed it all up with a simple caption:

Ad

Trending

“A good day.”

Credits: Instagram (@dwyanewade)

While this was Wade's first trip to "The Happiest Place on Earth", he had been associated with the multinational media company earlier in his career. Several years ago, he appeared on Disney’s “Austin & Ally” show.

Ad

Dwyane Wade reacts to Bronny James recording his career-high scoring performance

Bronny James was the talk of the basketball world after his impressive performance against the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League. The two-way guard posted a career-high 39 points along with 7 rebounds, leading the South Bay Lakers to a 122-118 victory.

Before sharing photos and videos from his visit to Disneyland, Dwyane Wade took to his Story and shared an Instagram Reel where he is reacting to Bronny’s recent game.

Ad

In the latest episode of his “The Wy Network” podcast, “The Flash” highlighted the youngster’s love for the game, putting up such performances after suffering a cardiac arrest nearly a year ago.

“He’s a 20-21 year old kid, who’s a 55th pick in the draft that is gonna take time to develop. But we’ve gotten little glimpses in to see what that development could look like. When I’m only hearing this negative narrative about this young man… Give him more grace, some patiencenand appreciate what he’s been able to build for himself. I can’t imagine what it’s like to pick up your phone and hear all this negativity when you out there trying to chase your dream as a young kid because your dad is LeBron James,” Dwyane Wade said.

Ad

Bronny James has been making waves lately, particularly during the Lakers’ March 20 contest against the Milwaukee Bucks. Despite a tough 89-118 loss, James Jr. delivered a standout performance, scoring 17 points on 70% FG.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.