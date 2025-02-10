Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union pays wholesome tribute to Jalen Hurts, highlights QB's fiancée Bry Burrows 

The Philadelphia Eagles just won their second Super Bowl in franchise history after reaching the biggest stage in the NFL for the second time in the past three years. Quarterback Jalen Hurts silenced the doubters by outplaying Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl LIX.

It didn't take long before fellow athletes and members of the entertainment industry took to social media to give him his flowers. That included Dwyane Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union, who shared a series of photos of Hurts and his fiancee Bry Burrows.

via Gabrielle Union's IG

Union thanked Hurts for uplifting her mood after he led the Eagles to a 24-0 halftime score and subsequently a win. She shared a clip of her dancing and celebrating following Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance with SZA.

via Gabrielle Union's IG

Union also shared a picture revealing how Hurts, whose management team is all-women, secured a then-record-breaking deal worth $255 million in 2023.

via Gabrielle Union's IG

Jalen Hurts keeps beating the odds

Jalen Hurts has been doubted and counted out throughout the course of his entire career. He was benched in the NCAA championship game, with Tua Tagovailoa taking over at halftime and leading Alabama to the title.

Eventually, he had no choice but to transfer to Oklahoma. Even when the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him, analysts and fans claimed that he was never going to be an elite quarterback.

Now, he's one of the highest-paid signal-callers ever and a Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl MVP.

“God is good,” Hurts said after the win. “Personally, myself, I’ve just been able to use every experience and learn from it … using it as fuel to pursue my own greatness. And I think I couldn’t do any of these things without the guys around me.”

The Eagles prevented the Kansas City Chiefs from being the first team in NFL history to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy in three consecutive years.

