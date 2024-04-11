Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union reveals Dawn Staley as her Woman Crush Wednesday after historic NCAA Champion run

Dawn Staley led the South Carolina Gamecocks to the NCAA championship this season after beating Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the championship game. Staley is one of the biggest names among women in America and her persona has touched millions of hearts. Dwyane Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union is one of those people.

Staley has been fierce in her pursuit and also when it comes to voicing her opinion about social and political issues. His calm and happy persona with a zeal to lift women’s sports has won the internet.

After crowning Dawn Staley as her GOAT, Union recently posted an update on her Instagram handle. She posted pictures of the Gamecocks’ head coach on her IG Story and captioned the post:

“Woman crush Wednesday.”

Dawn Staley is Gabrielle Union's Woman Crush Wednesday

Staley has been extremely successful in women’s basketball, both as a player and as a coach. She has also represented arguably the greatest generation of women basketball players this year. Staley beat Caitlin Clark, arguably the greatest college player in women’s college sports, but did not shy away from giving her opponent credit for carrying the sport.

Dawn Staley gives her take on transgender athletes in women’s sports

The place of transgender athletes in sports is a very controversial topic. There has been pushback from women and other athletes to allow transgender women to participate in women’s sports, and other groups point to an unfair advantage.

Before the NCAA Final Four game, Dawn Staley was asked about her stance on the transgender question in women’s sports, and she didn’t shy away from giving her opinion on the matter. Staley said that if someone considers themselves as women, they should be able to participate in the sport.

“I’m on the opinion of if you’re a woman you should play,” Staley said. “If you consider yourself a woman and you want to play sports, or vice versa, you should be able to play. That’s my opinion.”

There has been a lack of participation of transgender women in women’s sports, with fewer than 40 transgender athletes enrolled in American university colleges.

However, the issue has also experienced heavy pushback from the students. Several players from the NCAA have also taken the matter to the court when they took the NCAA to the court for allowing Lia Thomas to participate in a women’s swimming competition. According to the petitioners, it violated their rights under Title IX.