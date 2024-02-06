Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union seemingly inducts Vernon Maxwell’s Utah trolling tweet into Sports Twitter’s Hall of Fame

Gabrielle Union is a fan of internet trolling. Despite her husband Dwyane Wade being a part owner of the Utah Jazz, Union enjoyed some shots toward Utah. Union was caught liking a tweet of an old NBA Twitter classic that made fun of Utah Jazz fans. She endorsed a tweet that inducted Vernon Maxwell’s 2017 tweets trolling Jazz fans in 2017.

Gabrielle Union enjoys some trolling of Utah fans.

A sports commentator, Dylan Powell, posed a question to the twitterverse. He asked if there was a Sports Twitter Hall of Fame in where sports-related tweets should be inducted.

A fan replied with former NBA player Vernon Maxwell’s legendary 2017 tweets where he humorously went after Jazz fans. Maxwell called the city boring and said they had no internet. Jazz fans got mad but the tweets live on in infamy.

Union liked the message suggesting Maxwell’s internet insult should be included in the Sports Twitter hall of fame. There's no word yet if Utah Jazz fans will take umbrage with their minority owner’s wife enjoying trolling at their expense.

Gabrielle Union trolls husband Dwyane Wade over Utah Jazz ownership

This is not the first time Gabrielle Union made fun of Utah. She once trolled her husband Dwyane Wade about the state when he purchased his minority stake in 2021.

Union and Wade appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and were asked about the new ownership. The late night host asked Union if that meant the family would be spending more time in Utah after Wade purchased part of the team. Union was not having it and Wade was well aware.

“We won’t be moving,” Wade said. “I got very strict directions, Jimmy, that once I retire, I have to live wherever my wife tells us we have to live. So LA is where we want to live.”

It was not the only trolling Union did of her husband at the time. She also made some jokes hoping to get in on some of the profits of her husband’s NBA ownership. Kimmel asked Union if she also gets a stake in the Jazz since she is married to Wade.

“No Jimmy, there are these things called prenups,” Gabrielle Union said. “I need to re-up my prenup and get a little piece of the Jazz.”

Wade purchased his small stake in the team in April 2021 shortly after retiring from the NBA. It came as a shock to the NBA world, as many expected Wade would try to be a minority owner in the Miami Heat, the team he played with for more than 14 seasons.

