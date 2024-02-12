Dwyane Wade’s wife Gabrielle Union stuns in $998 boots at Super Bowl, discloses her team pick in Vegas

Gabrielle Union had her fans talking when she hit the floor for the Super Bowl in Vegas. Dwyane Wade's wife had a sensational time at the stadium as she got her supporting pick of the two teams playing.

Union took to her social media handle and shared pictures from inside the Allegiant Stadium and some pictures taken before the mega sporting event. She posted on Instagram while watching the game and captioned it:

"I’m here for Usher but I hope the 49ers win ☺️"

Gabrielle Union was laced up in python-embossed thigh-high boots for the game day. The boots were from the Italian fashion brand Roberto Cavalli. As per the official website, the boots are priced at $998. Crafted in Italy with antique silver-tone metal Mirror Snake hardware, the elegant boots embody the glamour and sophisticated flair of its founder Cavalli himself. It also frocks a Tiger Tooth-tipped zip – two house signatures.

Gabrielle Union rocked the latest denim collection from Khloe Kardashian's brand

Khloe Kardashian has become a significant force in the fashion industry. Since the launch of her brand, Good American, in 2016, she has attracted a constellation of stars and celebrities to collaborate, including the wife of Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union.

The official Instagram page of the brand recently shared a clip featuring Union alongside models and actresses, all wearing the brand’s stylish apparel. Union flaunted a stylish black top paired with Good American’s signature super cool jeans, stealing the spotlight in the promotion of the brand’s latest store opening in Las Vegas.

The official Instagram handle of Good American captioned:

“Spotted at our new store GRAND OPENING in Las Vegas 😍💙 Check out our IG stories to see what we got up to today & stay tuned for more.”

It's worth noting that this isn’t Gabrielle Union’s first involvement with Good American. The actress has been a recurring model for the brand, showcasing their apparel at various events.

However, the Kardashian family also hosted their dazzling annual Christmas Eve party last year, where illustrious guests like Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton, David Geffen, Carter Gregory, and more enhanced the event’s allure.

Though Union’s husband had to miss out on the event due to his NBA responsibilities, Union and her stepdaughter Zaya Wade were seen reveling in the party with their famous friends.

