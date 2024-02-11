Dwyane Wade’s wife Gabrielle Union styles $2900 Balenciaga boots at The One Party ft. Megan Fox and Post Malone

Legendary Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union appeared at the star-studded event for the run-up to the 2024 Super Bowl.

Dubbed as one of the hottest celebrity events, The One Party by Uber saw a long list of stars from music as well as the entertainment industry. Gabrielle Union arrived at the gathering in a semi-transparent black net dress and paired it with Balenciaga boots.

Union uploaded an Instagram story where she was seen sitting beside everyone's favorite, and 'The Transformers' star Megan Fox. She also had Ciara alongside her while the trio sat on the orange-colored velvet sofa.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Union captioned the story:

"The girls bringing the vibes to kick off Super Bowl weekend at The One Party by Uber"

Gabrielle Union

Made from lamb skin, the pointed-toe knee-high boots are crafted with 100% leather. The pair is listed at a $2,900 price tag on the Farfetch website and available in different adult sizes. The boots that Union laced up are an exquisite statement pointed-toe silhouette and sit atop sharp stiletto heels.

Additionally, other than the NBA star's wife, there was a large gathering of music and pop. The Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team 2024 Livery Reveal on Feb. 8 in Vegas was a highlight event, featuring performances by Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar. Notable guests in attendance included Gabrielle Union, Janelle Monáe, and Olivia Culpo.

Super Bowl LVIII has brought stars to the site, igniting the celebratory weekend with various parties and events around The Strip. From Maluma's performance to Prince Harry's surprise appearance at the NFL Honors, and Usher discussing his halftime show, celebrities are making their mark. Additionally, Drew Barrymore has brought her entire talk show to Sin City.

Gabrielle Union got clicked with Post Malone

After having her time with Magon Fox and Ciara, Gabrielle Union also got a photo clicked with the performer for the night, singer and songwriter, Post Malone. According to Page Six, the 'Rockstar' singer also revealed that he's feeling the nerves ahead of his performance at the Super Bowl 2024.

The singer, who offered his rendition of "America the Beautiful" during Sunday's pregame show, made this admission while entertaining the audience at The One Party by Uber in Las Vegas.

At the exclusive event, held at the luxurious BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Malone, 28, openly expressed his jitters, stating:

"We rehearsed for the Super Bowl today, and I’m scared s–tless."

Despite his nerves, the 10-time Grammy nominee succeeded in keeping the crowd hyped at the members-only party, attended by high-profile stars including Tom Brady, Glen Powell, AJ McLean, and Chord Overstreet.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!