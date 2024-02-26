Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union-Wade hypes up stepdaughter Zaya Wade's Bottega Veneta visit in Milan 

Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya Wade arrived at the Bottega Veneta fashion show in Milan, and her stepmother Gabrielle Union-Wade was all love for her. The daughter of the former Miami Heat star is on her visit to Milan as part of her highly sought-after collaboration with Bottega Veneta.

Zaya Wade posted a series of images, giving a glimpse into the fashion affair on Instagram. She also hashtagged Bottega Veneta while posing in the brand's white-lined shirt and a pair of lightly washed jeans with nicely done braids.

Gabrielle showered her love in the comment box of the post. She wrote:

"Looooove ❤️"

Additionally, right after Zaya's post, her proud father, Dwyane Wade, also took the cheerleader seat for his trans-activist daughter and posted an Instagram story showing full support for her. Wade shared his post with the caption:

"Style, confidence and grace!"

Zaya Wade had a unique reaction to Dwyane Wade's Oscar nomination

Dwyane Wade recently shared an endearing anecdote about his daughter Zaya Wade's reaction to his Oscar nomination, revealing that she initially wasn't too impressed until her friends began discussing it.

Wade explained that while his family's initial response to his nomination for an Oscar in the Best Documentary Short category for the film "The Barber of Little Rock" was minimal, it was his daughter Zaya Wade who later grasped the significance of the honor.

Wade shared the news with Zaya over dinner, but she was skeptical at first. Zaya's perspective changed when she realized her peers had viewed and discussed the documentary, motivating her to appreciate her father's accomplishment.

As reported by People, Wade broke the Oscar nomination news and said:

"I was having dinner with Zaya, my 16-year-old daughter, and I was like, 'Oh, let me share. Let's have a little cheers moment. Share some news that your dad is nominated for an Oscar with his production company.' And she was like, 'Really? For what?'"

"And I shared with her that it was Barber of Little Rock, and she said, 'Wait a minute. My friends have been talking about it. They've watched it, they've seen it,'" he added.

Wade often shares her daughter's milestone with his followers.