Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union-Wade pulls off $14,500 Burberry coat in her latest IG post

Dwyane Wade’s wife Gabrielle Union is one of the best dressed celebrities around. She sometimes appears in red carpet events along with her husband, the legendary former Miami Heat player. The “Bad Boys II” star can more than hold her own when spotted with some of the entertainment and sporting world’s most recognizable names.

The “Bring It On” actress is also a big fan of Grammy-winning artist Usher. The Wade couple once attended the singer’s concert in Paris and vibed with the “Yeah!” creator among the crowd last year. Five months later, Union couldn’t resist going to another Usher event.

Before attending Usher’s concert at the B-Side Liquor Lounge in Cleveland on Friday, Dwyane Wade’s wife went on Instagram to post this:

“Countdown to @usher’s concert”

Gabrielle Union was dressed in a black mini dress but had it covered with a $14,5000 Burberry coat. She completed the look with black knee-high boots and black glasses. Union included clips on her IG showing she had a great time during the concert.

The coat must be something she really wanted as she said once in an interview but her hesitation to buy expensive things. She had this to say on Bloomberg Originals about such times when she had to spend on something expensive:

“There’s always this like, gorilla on your back, that’s like: ‘You better work, b*** you better work. … I get nervous, like: ‘Oh god, that movie didn’t open. Well, what does that mean? Am I going to have enough to hold everyone up?’”

Dwyane Wade’s wife added that everything in the Wade household is split 50/50 between her and the former Chicago Bulls star. That Burberry coat was what she wanted for Usher’s concert so she had to go get it despite her usual trepidation with luxury items.

Usher once stopped serenading Gabrielle Union as Dwyane Wade closely watched them

During Usher’s concert in Paris, the “U Don’t Have to Call” singer serenaded the audience. He specifically went to Gabrielle Union to belt out his hit “Boyfriend.” As everyone went wild over the scene, the singer abruptly stopped after only a few lines and turned to see the man beside Union.

He had this to say that had the fans laughing:

"Wait, let's stop, let's not get carried away. This is Dwyane Wade. I ain't crazy! That man will knock my whole head off and then dunk it."

Wade and Usher greeted each other and briefly hugged before the singer went to a different part of the arena. After the concert, the R&B superstar posted on IG:

“Look, I don’t want no smoke. Night one in Paris…”

