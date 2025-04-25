  • home icon
Dwyane Wade sends ultimate compliment to Shedeur Sanders for staying grounded after NFL Draft disappointment

By Michael Macasero
Modified Apr 25, 2025 10:00 GMT
Dwyane Wade reacts to Shedeur Sanders
Dwyane Wade reacts to Shedeur Sanders' speech following the quarterback's fall in the 2025 NFL draft on Thursday. [photo: @dwyanewade/IG, @shedeursanders/IG]

Dwyane Wade was likely one of the thousands caught by surprise following Shedeur Sanders’ fall in the 2025 NFL draft. The son of football legend Deion Sanders was expected to be a lottery pick. Instead, he went unselected in the first round.

The former Colorado star held a press conference that his father shared on Instagram. He said:

"We all didn't expect this, of course, but I feel like with God, anything possible, everything possible. I don't feel like this happened for no reason. All of this is, of course, fuel to the fire. Under no circumstances did we all know this was going to happen, but we understand we on to bigger and better things. Tomorrow's the day. We going to be happy regardless.
Dwyane Wade reacted to the speech:

“That’s how you handle things.”
Dwyane Wade reacts to Shedeur Sanders&#039; speech following the former Colorado quarterback&#039;s fall on Thursday&#039;s NFL draft. [photo: @deionsanders/IG]
Dwyane Wade reacts to Shedeur Sanders' speech following the former Colorado quarterback's fall on Thursday's NFL draft. [photo: @deionsanders/IG]

Months before the draft, Shedeur Sanders’ main competition for the No. 1 pick was Cam Ward, who eventually became the first pick, and Travis Hunter, who went No. 2. Heading into Thursday, some thought the Colorado quarterback would go to the New York Giants at No. 3. Instead, every team passed on him, which will relegate him to the second round.

Before the draft, Sanders tweeted about his readiness regardless of what would happen. Dwyane Wade was impressed with how the youngster handled adversity before the former CU star even became a pro.

Dwyane Wade defended Shedeur Sanders before the draft

There were whispers heading into the 2025 NFL draft that Shedeur Sanders could fall. Rumors came out that some team executives saw him as too “arrogant” or “cocky.”

In the latest episode of The Timeout on Tuesday, Dwyane Wade reacted to those rumors:

(55:40 mark)

"Obviously, he needs to be confident at that position. … All I’ve seen him do is win, learn, take teams in places, learn how to win, and have big moments, and be stable, and be one of the people who you could feel confident in those moments. He’s going to make the right plays, he’s going to make the right pass."
youtube-cover
Wade’s defense did not make a dent as Sanders' stock continued to fall. After Cam Ward went to the Tennessee Titans, the second quarterback to be named was Jaxson Dart. The New York Giants picked the former Ole Miss star with the 25th pick.

D-Wade is sticking with Shedeur Sanders, particularly after the quarterback’s speech following his draft day disappointment.

