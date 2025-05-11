Dwyane Wade serves father duty while stepping out with daughter Kaavia for 'Weekend PJ party' at McDonald's

NBA legend Dwyane Wade spent time with his daughter on Saturday. This weekend, Dwyane particularly bonded with his youngest daughter, Kaavia Wade. Kaavia is the only child of Wade's current spouse, Gabrielle Union.

On Saturday, Wade posted a video of himself with Kaavia on his Instagram stories. The former Miami Heat star took his daughter to McDonald's while wearing his robe. The father-daughter duo seemingly practices wearing their pajamas on the weekends.

"So it's the weekend and because it's the weekend, we can go to McDonald's in our PJs," Wade said.

Dwyane Wade's Instagram Stories

Kaavia seemed happy that her father got her a Sausage Egg McMuffin. However, Dwyane admitted to not feeling well, which is why he didn't have his own McDonald's meal.

Dwyane Wade's eldest daughter refuses the life of an NBA star

Dwyane Wade is a father of three. His eldest son, Zaire Wade, is now a professional basketball player, trying to break into the NBA. While making it to the big leagues is the ultimate goal for basketball players, it seems that Dwyane's eldest daughter, Zaya Wade, has no interest in following in her father's and elder brother's footsteps.

Zaya is currently modeling for MAC Cosmetics. At 17, she is already known as one of MAC's next generation of brand icons. While she still has a long way to go before she reaches her father's stardom, it seems that Zaya is content with the current path that she's on.

During a MAC event, Zaya was spotted wearing a tracksuit with a bright pink colorway. She was then asked by the media if she would be willing to swap lives with her father, Dwyane, to experience the NBA dream life. Zaya turned down the idea without hesitation.

“I would not swap lives with my dad for one day,” she said firmly.

Zaya Wade wants to focus on her journey to becoming one of the most glamorous fashion and beauty icons in the industry.

While it might take a while before we witness Dwyane Wade's legacy take over the big leagues again, with Zaire Wade struggling to enter the NBA, there's still Kaavia who has a bright future ahead of her.

