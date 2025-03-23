Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade's daughter Kaavia James hilariously trolled Heat star Bam Adebayo with her latest artwork.

Wade posted Kaavia's drawing to his Instagram story on Saturday. The drawing featured her dad in his #3 jersey taking on Adebayo in his #13 jersey. In the story's caption, Wade highlighted why his daughter chose Adebayo as her father's opposition in the drawing.

"@bam1of1 @kaaviajames said since everyone else is getting buckets on you 🤣" Wade captioned his IG story.

Wade further took a light-hearted jab at Adebayo with his narration over the Instagram story.

"Bam man even my daughter now I'mma get a bucket on you," Wade said.

(Image: @dwyanewade IG)

Kaavia's troll comes amidst Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat's ongoing struggles in the NBA. They are currently on a 10-game losing streak following their 102-98 home loss against the Houston Rockets on Friday.

Dwyane Wade and Adebayo share a special bond that has translated both on and off the court. Wade even named the 6-foot-9 center the future face of the Heat during a community event in October which featured the duo's combined initiative of a new and improved basketball court at Chapman Partnership in downtown Miami.

So far in the 2024-25 season, Bam Adebayo is averaging 177.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He is shooting 48.6% from the field including 31.7% from deep as the Miami Heat stand 10th in the Eastern Conference with a 29-41 record.

Dwyane Wade shares heartfelt reaction as daughter Kaavia links up with "God Dad" Udonis Haslem

Earlier this week, Dwyane Wade shared a heartwarming photo on Instagram that featured him, his daughter Kaavia James and her godfather, Udonis Haslem. In the photo, Wade and Haslem were seen kissing Kaavia on each cheek as she stood smiling wide.

"God dad & Dad 🖤" Wade captioned his IG story.

Credits: Instagram (@dwyanewade)

Haslem is a close friend and former Miami Heat teammate of Wade. He reacted to the post by resharing it to his Instagram story, further adding a heart emoji.

Credits: Instagram (@ud40)

Udonis Haslem is an active presence in Kaavia's life, turning up for her various important moments, including her dance recital. Meanwhile, the 5-year-old has also been a part of Haslem's milestones, having been present during the Miami Heat-Orlando Magic matchup on 9th April 2023, which was the final game of Haslem's 20-year NBA career.

