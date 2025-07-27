  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Dwyane Wade takes brutal dig at James Harden amid growing comparisons: "I can have more stats if I didn’t care about winning"

Dwyane Wade takes brutal dig at James Harden amid growing comparisons: "I can have more stats if I didn’t care about winning"

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Jul 27, 2025 10:46 GMT
Dwyane Wade takes insane dig at James Harden amid growing comparisons: &quot;I can have more stats if I didn&rsquo;t care about winning&quot; (Source: Imagn)
Dwyane Wade takes insane dig at James Harden amid growing comparisons: "I can have more stats if I didn’t care about winning" (Source: Imagn)

Dwyane Wade took an insane dig at James Harden amid growing comparisons between the two shooting guards. Both are often ranked among the greatest in NBA history, usually right behind Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

Ad

Wade has since made his feelings clear about the comparisons with James Harden. Courtside Buzz posted his comments on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.

"There's going to be a lot of arguments about, oh, he's better because he scored more points. Oh, he's better because I like his game better," he said. "Winning a ring is a whole different game than being a great player and having stats. This is a whole— the sacrifice. I can have more stats if I didn't care about winning a ring."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Wade's comments stem from the ongoing comparisons between him and the Clippers guard. Former NBA star Patrick Beverley was among those comparing the two during his podcast in March.

"I've seen the comparison with James Harden and [Dwyane Wade], I'm taking James Harden over D-Wade, it's only because of longevity," he expressed.

Warriors star Draymond Green also compared the former All-Stars during an edition of his show in March.

Ad
"I'm going to pick D Wade, I'm going to pick D Wade, cause he won championships and he won championships as Finals MVP, carrying a team in his third year," Green explained.

Both stars have been the faces of their franchises and have each led the league in scoring at some point. Although Harden’s resume lacks a championship, Wade’s career was shorter, making the comparison a toss-up depending on who you ask.

Ad

Dwyane Wade shares his thoughts on James Harden and the Clippers following Bradley Beal’s move in free agency

The LA Clippers have built an experienced roster for the 2025-26 season, with Bradley Beal joining the likes of Kawhi Leonard and James Harden. Former All-Star Dwyane Wade offered his views on the team while explaining Beal linking up with Harden.

Ad
"I think Bradley's at a place that he wants to be," Wade said. "A lot of players want to play with James because of his playmaking ability. And I've heard James is a great leader too. I’ve never been in the locker room, but a lot of guys speak very highly of James Harden in their locker room."
Ad

Beal joins a Clippers team that boasts experienced players and has a coach in Tyrone Lue who can provide great mentorship.

About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Know More

Los Angeles Clippers Fan? Check out the latest Clippers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications