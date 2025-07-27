Dwyane Wade takes brutal dig at James Harden amid growing comparisons: "I can have more stats if I didn’t care about winning"

Dwyane Wade took an insane dig at James Harden amid growing comparisons between the two shooting guards. Both are often ranked among the greatest in NBA history, usually right behind Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.Wade has since made his feelings clear about the comparisons with James Harden. Courtside Buzz posted his comments on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.&quot;There's going to be a lot of arguments about, oh, he's better because he scored more points. Oh, he's better because I like his game better,&quot; he said. &quot;Winning a ring is a whole different game than being a great player and having stats. This is a whole— the sacrifice. I can have more stats if I didn't care about winning a ring.&quot;Wade's comments stem from the ongoing comparisons between him and the Clippers guard. Former NBA star Patrick Beverley was among those comparing the two during his podcast in March.&quot;I've seen the comparison with James Harden and [Dwyane Wade], I'm taking James Harden over D-Wade, it's only because of longevity,&quot; he expressed.Warriors star Draymond Green also compared the former All-Stars during an edition of his show in March.&quot;I'm going to pick D Wade, I'm going to pick D Wade, cause he won championships and he won championships as Finals MVP, carrying a team in his third year,&quot; Green explained. Both stars have been the faces of their franchises and have each led the league in scoring at some point. Although Harden’s resume lacks a championship, Wade’s career was shorter, making the comparison a toss-up depending on who you ask.Dwyane Wade shares his thoughts on James Harden and the Clippers following Bradley Beal’s move in free agencyThe LA Clippers have built an experienced roster for the 2025-26 season, with Bradley Beal joining the likes of Kawhi Leonard and James Harden. Former All-Star Dwyane Wade offered his views on the team while explaining Beal linking up with Harden.&quot;I think Bradley's at a place that he wants to be,&quot; Wade said. &quot;A lot of players want to play with James because of his playmaking ability. And I've heard James is a great leader too. I’ve never been in the locker room, but a lot of guys speak very highly of James Harden in their locker room.&quot;Beal joins a Clippers team that boasts experienced players and has a coach in Tyrone Lue who can provide great mentorship.