"Dying to get out the friend zone" - NBA fans troll Shams Charania for sliding surprise Valentine's gift to Kay Adams during live session

The Athletic's Shams Charania is known for being one of the most reliable NBA insiders in the industry today. However, he is also known for something that is not related to any sport. That being his flirty on-air interactions with FanDuel TV host Kay Adams whenever Charania shows up to the "Up & Adams" show. Interestingly, he sent a surprise Valentine's Day gift to Adams during a live session.

The gift was contained inside a gorgeous red box, fitting for the occasion that left Adams amazed while being live on air. Inside the box was a sweet message from Shams Charania, along with a pair of red sneakers. Revealed by Kay Adams on the show, the shoes were the pair that Charania wore at the Super Bowl over the weekend.

Numerous NBA fans went to X and posted their hilarious reactions to the Valentine's Day gift provided by the NBA Insider.

"But she called him 'bestie.' Dude is dying to get out the friend zone."

A lot of fans were fond of Charania putting on the charm for Kay Adams during Hearts Day. However, some of the fans couldn't help but mention this move by the NBA Insider after Kay Adams called him "Bestie" in an X post when they were both at the Super Bowl.

Be that as it may, the FanDuel TV host felt touched by the heartwarming gift provided by Shams Charania. Along with it being a surprise that caught her off guard in a good way.

Did NBA Insider Shams Charania get friend-zoned by Kay Adams?

With NBA fans mocking Shams Charania for getting friend-zoned by "Up & Adams" host Kay Adams, how did it happen in the first place? On Monday morning, Adams uploaded a selfie on X, preparing for her show. When a fan asked if she was with Charania during the NFL's championship matchup on Sunday afternoon.

Adams responded with another selfie image, but this time it was with Shams Charania as the two comfortably sat next to each other.

"I was!" Adams posted. "Besties. Thanks @FanDuel for letting us be part of Super Bowl Sunday!"

The post garnered strong reactions from fans as the caption included "bestie," despite the chemistry between whenever they interact on Adams' FanDuel TV show.

Be that as it may, that didn't stop Charania from sending a cute Valentine's Day gift to Kay Adams. Even with numerous fans mocking him for getting friend-zoned by the term used by Adams.

Whether fans agree with the wholesome move done by Shams Charania or not, the fact remains that Kay Adams found the gift sweet enough on a live session of her show. It'll be interesting to see how the two will interact with each other the next time they meet on "Up & Adams."

