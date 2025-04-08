Dylan Harper's brother drops 4-word reaction after projected No.2 pick likens himself to Cade Cunningham

Dylan Harper's collegiate career is complete, and he's ready to take his talents to the pros. He comes from an NBA heritage, as his father, Ron Harper, won five rings during his 15-year career.

Dylan Harper is a big combo guard who can be the lead playmaker or play off the ball. He can also fit the stat sheet with his rebounding and passing, and he is deadly in passing lanes because of his long arms. That's why some scouts have compared him to Cade Cunningham, and even he agrees that there are some similarities to his game. When asked about his NBA comparison, the young guard out of Rutgers gushed about the Detroit Pistons star:

"The way he leads, the way he gets to his spots, his overall game, like, he's playing to win," said Harper. "And he's the star player on that team. His overall, his mindset, going into a game, and just how he plays. We're both 6'6'' I think, we both use our bodies well; big guards, can see over a lot of people. Just winners, and just want to win, basically." - via the official NBA Facebook page.

That's why his older brother, Ron Harper Jr., shared that clip on Instagram with a funny message:

"Well, isn't that ironic?" he wrote.

Via Ron Harper Jr's IG

Harper Jr. has been playing for the Pistons this season as well. He signed a two-way contract with them, although he has yet to play a game.

Dylan Harper opens up on heartbreaking end to season

Despite having Dylan Harper and another projected top-three pick in Ace Bailey, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights still failed to make it to the NCAA Tournament.

They went 15-17 on the season and 8-12 in conference play, and they lost eight of eleven games on the road.

Even so, when asked about his days on campus, Harper was thankful for the opportunity and claimed that he wouldn't change it for the world:

“Just fortunate for the great time I had here at Rutgers,” Harper told Sports Illustrated. “Even though it looked like we had a lot of ups and downs, I had a great season with a great group of guys and great culture staff. I wouldn’t trade it for the world, but just things I’ve taken away in the season is just really [how] I’ll go about my everyday life, it’s the little things that I gotta do.” - via BolaVIP

Dylan Harper is currently projected to be the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft, and while a lot can happen from now to that day, it's hard to envision him falling past the top five.

