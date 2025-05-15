Dylan Harper's dad keeps expectations low amid major buzz about him becoming Victor Wembanyama's future running mate

The San Antonio Spurs have the two last winners of the Rookie of the Year award: Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle. They could be looking to add another one in 2025.

While not getting the No. 1 pick was a bit of a blow because of Cooper Flagg, potentially getting Dylan Harper with the No. 2 selection isn't bad at all.

That's why, even though they already have De'Aaron Fox and Castle there, pundits and fans still believe the Spurs should pull the trigger on the Rutgers guard.

His father, former NBA champion Ron Harper, isn't so sure. While he didn't say that he didn't want his son to play for the Spurs, he believes people shouldn't get ahead of themselves, and only time will tell whether he will end up in San Antonio:

"We will wait to hear his name call for sure…" Harper replied on X.

"Time will tell and June 25 is coming," Harper responded to another report.

Months ago, Harper jokingly said that he didn't want his son to play for the Utah Jazz, the team with the worst record in the NBA at the time. Then, he cleared the air and stated that he was just joking and wouldn't interfere with the process.

Dylan Harper would be thrilled to team up with Victor Wembanyama

Harper has been penciled in as the second-best prospect in this class for months now. If it wasn't for a generational talent like Cooper Flagg, he would most likely be the consensus first-overall pick.

Needless to say, the prospect of having him playing next to Victor Wembanyama is mouth-watering for the fans.

Even he sounded excited about potentially joining forces with the French superstar in the pros.

“It’d be great to play with them,” Harper said at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. “Victor’s just a freak of nature. Everything he does is crazy.”

Harper is a jumbo guard who can play on or off the ball. He can pull the strings of the offense as a primary playmaker or roam around the perimeter.

He's an aggressive and efficient three-level scorer with a strong feel for the game, and he's the kind of stat-sheet stuffer who's going to make winning plays, even when he's not scoring.

The Spurs could have a logjam in the backcourt with Fox and Castle already there, but sometimes, it makes more sense to go with the best player available and figure out the fit later.

