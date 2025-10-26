Dylan Harper's Dad Ron Harper Beams With Pride Over Spurs Rookie's Historic Night in Win Against Nets

Dylan Harper's father, Ron Harper, was proud of his son on the San Antonio Spurs' 118-107 win over the Brooklyn Nets. The Spurs continue their hot streak, winning their third straight game to start the 2025-26 NBA season. Harper had one of the best stat lines on the team.The No. 2 pick of the 2025 NBA draft came off the bench and had 20 points, six rebounds and eight assists. He was all over the floor and even had two steals in the game. Harper was efficient against the Nets, shooting 72.7% from the field. With his game, the guard made history by becoming the youngest player to record a game with 20+ points, 5+ rebounds, 5+ assists and 0 turnovers.This led to his father, who used to play in the NBA, having a proud dad moment. He expressed how amazed he was at being related to the younger guard. Harper posted on his X (formerly Twitter) about how proud he was of his son.&quot;Proud dad and family let’s go!!!&quot; the former Chicago Bulls guard posted.Before the Spurs' game against the Nets, Dylan Harper averaged 14 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in his first two games. The young guard is still learning the game, getting familiarized with the pace in the NBA.Among the rookies, Harper has done well to start his career in the league.Dylan Harper's father wants to compare his rookie statsDylan Harper's father was one of the solid starting point guards during his time. He had a great start to his career after getting drafted with the No. 8 pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers.After seeing the historic game that the former Rutgers star posted, the older Harper wanted to compare his rookie stats.&quot;Gonna get my rookie stats out.. lol,&quot; Harper posted on social media.Comparing the first three games he played in the league, Harper averaged 19.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and two steals. Unlike his son, he didn't have a 0-turnover game in his first three games. During that stretch, he averaged five turnovers.Harper's sixth game of his career was the first time he finished with 0 turnovers. He posted 34 points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks. Despite his effort, the Cavaliers couldn't secure the win over the Sacramento Kings and suffered a 119-114 loss.Harper had a strong rookie campaign. He appeared in all 82 games and averaged 22.9 points, 4.8 rebounds. 4.8 assists and 2.5 steals. The point guard finished second in the Rookie of the Year voting behind the Indiana Pacers' Chuck Person.Dylan Harper aims to have a similar rookie campaign to his father. It's still early in the season and he's got a lot of time to catch up to his old man.