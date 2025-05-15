Dylan Harper's dad Ron Harper calls out GMs amid NBA draft speculation linking son to Spurs

Five-time NBA champion Ron Harper's son, Dylan Harper, is expected to be among the top picks in the 2025 NBA draft. The 6-foot-6 combo guard from Rutgers is projected to be picked by the San Antonio Spurs at No. 2.
Selecting Dylan would bolster an already impressive collection of Spurs backcourt talent, as it would give them another young guard who can develop with their core.
However, Ron had a message for those who are guaranteeing that his son is headed to San Antonio.
"I love all these NBA GMs on Twitter but like I keep telling everyone until June 25 and a team call Dylan Harper name he's not on a team... Enjoy dreaming," Ron tweeted on Thursday.
In his lone season with the Scarlet Knights, Dylan made good use of his size, strength and athleticism. He showed off his ability to create offense for himself and others despite not being the best shooter, and also thrived on defense.
Dylan averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 29 games.
Dylan Harper will have to fight for his minutes if he's drafted by the San Antonio Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs have no shortage of talent in the backcourt. They acquired All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox ahead of the trade deadline in February. They also have 2025 Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle, a 6-foot-6 guard who showed a lot of upside.
There's also shooting guard Devin Vassell, who, despite a down season, remains a reliable perimeter scorer and defensive player. Additionally, prospects like Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley remain with the team, so Dylan Harper likely needs to fight for minutes if the Spurs draft him.
However, it might be a favorable situation for Harper, as he won't be pressured to become a leader immediately, which will allow him to develop naturally. It also helps that San Antonio is one of the better organizations when it comes to developing talent.
The Spurs' timeline fits with a talented rookie with a high ceiling such as Harper. In the long run, he could form the perfect backcourt duo with Stephon Castle and create a high-powered two-way tandem with Victor Wembanyama.
