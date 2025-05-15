Dylan Harper's dad Ron Harper calls out GMs amid NBA draft speculation linking son to Spurs

Five-time NBA champion Ron Harper's son, Dylan Harper, is expected to be among the top picks in the 2025 NBA draft. The 6-foot-6 combo guard from Rutgers is projected to be picked by the San Antonio Spurs at No. 2.

Ad

Selecting Dylan would bolster an already impressive collection of Spurs backcourt talent, as it would give them another young guard who can develop with their core.

However, Ron had a message for those who are guaranteeing that his son is headed to San Antonio.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I love all these NBA GMs on Twitter but like I keep telling everyone until June 25 and a team call Dylan Harper name he's not on a team... Enjoy dreaming," Ron tweeted on Thursday.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In his lone season with the Scarlet Knights, Dylan made good use of his size, strength and athleticism. He showed off his ability to create offense for himself and others despite not being the best shooter, and also thrived on defense.

Dylan averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 29 games.

Also read: 3 reasons why Dylan Harper could be perfect piece next to Victor Wembanyama

Dylan Harper will have to fight for his minutes if he's drafted by the San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs have no shortage of talent in the backcourt. They acquired All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox ahead of the trade deadline in February. They also have 2025 Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle, a 6-foot-6 guard who showed a lot of upside.

Ad

There's also shooting guard Devin Vassell, who, despite a down season, remains a reliable perimeter scorer and defensive player. Additionally, prospects like Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley remain with the team, so Dylan Harper likely needs to fight for minutes if the Spurs draft him.

However, it might be a favorable situation for Harper, as he won't be pressured to become a leader immediately, which will allow him to develop naturally. It also helps that San Antonio is one of the better organizations when it comes to developing talent.

The Spurs' timeline fits with a talented rookie with a high ceiling such as Harper. In the long run, he could form the perfect backcourt duo with Stephon Castle and create a high-powered two-way tandem with Victor Wembanyama.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Miguel de Guzman Miguel is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with an overall experience of 7 years. A lover of the sport owing to its mental aspect, he has played it throughout high school and college as a power forward and small forward, and has also coached high school and college basketball teams. These experiences have given him a unique perspective on the game, which translates into insightful content.



For Miguel, the San Antonio Spurs, especially during the Tim Duncan era, were the embodiment of team basketball. He respects Gregg Popovich's empathy toward his players and his understanding of the game. The Spurs' titles, Kobe Bryant's poignant "Dear Basketball" tribute, Derrick Rose's remarkable 50-point game with Minnesota and Magic Johnson's remarkable comeback are among Miguel's top basketball moments.



For his articles, he conducts thorough research, cross verifies information with at least three sources, and sometimes sacrifices speed for accuracy. Content simplification and maintaining a neutral view on topics are his strengths.



Miguel follows other sports, particularly the NFL, and when not working he enjoys hobbies like cooking and playing video games. Know More