Dylan Harper sends message to Spurs nation after following family's NBA legacy

The San Antonio Spurs selected Dylan Harper with the number two pick in the 2025 NBA draft. Harper was the consensus second selection behind Cooper Flagg, who was picked by the Dallas Mavericks. The Rutgers product delivered a message to Spurs nation after following in the footsteps of his father and brother.
In a post on his Instagram stories, Harper shared a selfie wearing a Spurs hat backstage in the draft at the Barclays Center. He sent a short message to the team's fanbase, who are hyped about their future.
"Spurs nation let's do it mannnnnn," Harper wrote.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
During the NCAA season, the three top prospects in the draft were Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper. As the draft approached, Flagg remained the consensus number one pick. Harper was deemed a fit with the San Antonio Spurs, while Bailey was predicted to go third with the Philadelphia 76ers before falling to fifth on Wednesday.
Basketball is in Harper's blood, being the son of Ron Harper and brother of Ron Harper Sr. His father played 16 seasons in the NBA, suiting up for the Cleveland Cavaliers, LA Clippers, Chicago Bulls and LA Lakers. He won three championships with Michael Jordan in Chicago and one title with Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal in Los Angeles.
Ron Jr. went undrafted in 2022 but worked his way into the league. He has mainly played in the G League, with 11 games under his belt in the NBA. He made his debut with the Toronto Raptors, spending two seasons there before signing with the Detroit Pistons last season.
Spurs team stacked following Dylan Harper's addition
The San Antonio Spurs were shopping the second pick before the draft, but they couldn't find the right deal. They were linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo, who remains quiet about his future with the Milwaukee Bucks.
With Dylan Harper on board, as well as Carter Bryant with the 14th pick, the Spurs have a stacked team heading into the offseason. Their backcourt consists of Harper, De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Blake Wesley and Malaki Branham.
Their frontcourt features Bryant, Victor Wembanyama, Jeremy Sochan, Keldon Johnson, Harrison Barnes and Julian Champagnie. They need a decent backup center, though it won't be shocking if the Spurs make a big move this summer.
Spurs Fan? Check out the latest San Antonio Spurs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.