"Dynamic duo back"- LeBron James amped for Meek Mill and Rick Ross latest track, 'Shaq and Kobe'

When it comes to NBA basketball, one of the most prominent figures in its history is LeBron James. In the 20 seasons that he has played in the league, he has remained one of the elites of the game with his excellent production on the court, despite being 38 years old.

Off the court, James is known for his appreciation for hip-hop/rap music. Whether it's old-school hip-hop or current rap, James would upload videos or pictures on Instagram of him either being excited or even rapping to the lyrics.

On his Instagram story, the Laker star recently posted the latest track between rappers Meek Mill and Rick Ross.

"Dynamic duo back" James said.

LeBron James' Instagram Story

The collaboration song between the two rappers is titled "Shaq and Kobe" and was released on both digital and music video formats. Additionally, the music video was uploaded on YouTube a few hours ago and has already garnered 491,000 views. The song is also ranked at number 12 along with other music videos.

The music video was directed by Kid Art and executively produced by Andrew Goor and Cartier Brown.

LeBron James named his top five hip-hop albums

Before his Instagram post, Lakers forward LeBron James listed on X his personal top five hip-hop albums.

"The Chronic, Doggystyle, Black Album, Life After Death and ... It Was Writen," James said. "But I have so many more to name for real!"

Expand Tweet

The albums he listed are from rappers Snoop Dogg, The Notorious B.I.G. and Nas, including from producer Dr. Dre. Interestingly, back in 2012, the NBA star also mentioned his top five rappers as a response to a fan query.

Expand Tweet

From his tweet, he picked The Notorious B.I.G., 2pac, Eminem and Nas.

Moreover, during an episode on Uninterrupted's "The Shop," where James mentioned DMX and classical musician Beethoven as the artists he has been listening to a lot of late:

"Yeah, when I get there, I go right to the weight room, so then I listen to all hip-hop in the weight room," James said. "Like, DMX, crazy. Like, I've been on some DMX ... lately in the weight room. And then when I leave the weight room, I got to calm down. And that's when I'm listening to old-school jazz or I listen to a lot of Beethoven ... too."

"Yeah, I like classical music, too," James added. "I listen to a lot of classical music and then probably about 45 minutes, hour before the game start, that's when I start ramping back up."

From LeBron James' perspective, he uses music as part of his daily workout routine, especially when it comes to preparing to play basketball.