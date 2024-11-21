Dyson Daniels Stats Tonight: How did the Hawks guard fare against Golden State Warriors? (Nov. 20)

Dyson Daniels and the Atlanta Hawks were at the Bay Area on Wednesday for a matchup against the Golden State Warriors. Daniels opened the game with a 24-footer to respond to Lindy Waters’ layup. The Australian played eight minutes in the first period and finished with five points and two assists.

Daniels didn't score in the second period but had a key role in the Hawks' strong defensive performance. After giving up 41 points in the first 12 minutes, Atlanta held the Dubs to 26. The visitors, though, still had no offensive rhythm and trailed 67-42 at halftime.

The former New Orleans Pelicans guard missed back-to-back shoes to open the third quarter before sinking a six-footer. He followed it up with a mid-range shot and handed a nifty assist to Trae Young. The Hawks faced a 90-75 deficit heading into the fourth quarter.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Atlanta Hawks coach Quin Snyder inserted Dyson Daniels back into the game with 10: 13 for their final push. Daniels couldn't do much to help rally the visitors as the Dubs cruised to a 120-97 win.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Dyson Daniels 11 6 3 0 0 3 5-12 1-3 0-0 -21

Dyson Daniels has back-to-back games without a steal

Before Monday's 109-108 win against the Sacramento Kings, Dyson Daniels had had a steal in every game he played. He couldn't get one against the Kings despite playing 39 minutes. Daniels didn't have another swipe on Wednesday versus the Warriors, marking the first time in back-to-back games he had no steal.

Daniels is averaging 3.4 steals per game this season. He had a career-high seven steals against the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 8. The Australian also has two games this season with six swipes each. Opposing teams have been extremely careful with the ball when Daniels is around.

The 6-foot-7 guard may not record a steal every game but his impact defensively has been remarkable. Quin Snyder has the luxury of varying his lineups because of Daniels' versatility on both ends of the floor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Hawks Fan? Check out the latest Hawks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.