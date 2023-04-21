E-40 responds to his Game 1 exit after support from Ayesha Curry & Klay Thompson : “We’re OK, can’t complain” 

Ayesha Curry was one of the many people to come to the defense of rapper E-40 after his incident at the Sacramento Kings arena. The longtime Golden State Warriors fan was escorted from the building in Game 1 of their series.

Hailing from the Bay area, E-40 is a regular at Warriors games. Since their first-round matchup was in California, he decided to make the trip. However, things did not go as planned for him.

During the fourth quarter of Game 1, E-40 was asked to leave the arena. Following the incident, he insisted that there was racial bias behind the decision.

"On Saturday night, I was subjected to disresepctful heckling over the course of the Warriors-Kings game in Sacrameto. During the fourth quarter, I finally turned around and addressed one heckler in an assertive but polite manner."

"Unfortunatley, it was yet another reminder that despite my success and accolades as a musician and entrepreneur racial bias remains prevalent."

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Hip-hop artist E-40 says racial bias was the reason behind him being kicked out of Golden 1 Center midway through the fourth quarter of Golden State-Sacramento on Saturday night and he is requesting the Kings to investigate. Full statement: Hip-hop artist E-40 says racial bias was the reason behind him being kicked out of Golden 1 Center midway through the fourth quarter of Golden State-Sacramento on Saturday night and he is requesting the Kings to investigate. Full statement: https://t.co/15Lwl2lJZF

Because of this incident, he did not attend Game 2. When the series headed back to Golden State for Game 3, the longtime recording artist received a big ovation and had a heartwarming message for the home crowd.

"We're Ok, can't complain"

Janie McCauley @JanieMcCAP A quick message from E-40, who’s happy to be back the Bay Area. “We’re OK, can’t complain,” he tells me during last timeout on being satisfied with Kings’ response to his Game 1 exit. A quick message from E-40, who’s happy to be back the Bay Area. “We’re OK, can’t complain,” he tells me during last timeout on being satisfied with Kings’ response to his Game 1 exit. https://t.co/i4N0No5OVl

What did Ayesha Curry in support of E-40?

While E-40 might not have been in the building for Game 2, Ayesha Curry and other members of the Golden State Warriors showed their support. The first was Klay Thompson, who made sure to play his music during his warmups before Game 2 against the Sacramento Kings.

While Klay Thompson was asking to turn the music up, Steph Curry was seen dancing at the other end of the floor. Thompson was particularly upset with what went down in Game 1 as he sees E-40 as a close member of the organization.

“I love 40. He’s been our biggest supporter for years. I hope they right that ship because he deserves to be there by our bench. In my time knowing him, he’s always been respectful,”

Ayesha Curry also made sure to show some love to the Bay area native after his wrongful ejection over the weekend. She gave a shoutout to him on her Instagram story.

Following his removal, E-40 asked for the situation to be investigated. Since then, no further updates have been given on the matter.

