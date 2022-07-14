"Eager to improve his chances of winning a fifth championship and surpassing LeBron James" - NBA insider claims Steph Curry has reached out to Kevin Durant for a potential reunion

According to NBA analyst Ric Bucher, All-Star Stephen Curry reached out to the Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant for a chance to be reunited. Durant has been in the thick of trade rumors following his trade request.
Kevin Durant and Curry played together from 2016-2019 and managed to win two championships together. When the news broke that Durant was joining the Golden State Warriors back in 2016, many fans were furious that his move didn't sit well with a ton of critics.
Many believed the Warriors' acquisition of Kevin Durant caused an imbalance in the league. While it's true that the superteam they formed eliminated the competitive nature of the NBA, Durant still chose to ignore the slander addressed towards him.
During the first week of free agency, there were talks that the 12-time All-Star might get shipped to the Warriors. The rumor died down a bit, however, reporter Ric Bucher shared an interesting update about the situation with KD.
"Eager to improve his chances of winning a fifth championship and surpassing LeBron James," Kylen Mills took to Twitter about the KD update.
"I like where we're at," Stephen Curry said in an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area.
There's been a ton of speculation as to where Kevin Durant might end up getting traded to. However, the possibility of a Warriors reunion wasn't what everyone expected. The Warriors have a great young core that they can use in order for them to get KD back.
A Kevin Durant-Warriors reunion isn't going to be a good look for the league
The player empowerment era is stronger than ever. With players holding the keys to their future, teams and the entire NBA seem to have no control over it anymore. For most people, this style of steering your own lecagy started with LeBron James.
But it's always been a part of the NBA. Even dating back to the 60's where NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain requested the Philadelphia 76ers to trade him. Chamberlain got his wish and was dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers.
But this era is a bit more different. Players are demanding trades when they get in an uncomfortable situation. But most of the time it's because they want to form superteams with other superstars in the league. Not only that, players typically choose big market teams so they can still get a hefty paycheck and won't have to sacrifice a lot financially.
Small market teams are usually the victims. Whenever they fail to build a decent team, their stars grow weary and start to distance themselves from the team. The usual result would be that the small market teams would continue to tank until they find another gem. While the superstar they thought would give them a chance to compete is with a big market team destroying the competition.
If Kevin Durant gets dealt back to the Warriors, the competition will change and Golden State will have an immense advantage over the others.