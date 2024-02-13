Eagle-eyed fans spot Devin Booker munching at ex Kendall Jenner's Super Bowl suite

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker has flashed on the floor and also made headlines off it, most notably for dating reality star and model Kendall Jenner. After reportedly splitting in 2022, recent rumors have swirled that the two have rekindled things.

An eagle-eyed fan spotted Booker sitting in the same luxury suite as Kendall Jenner during the Super Bowl 58 on Sunday. Jenner was seen throughout the week at parties and enjoying the festivities surrounding the big game in Las Vegas. She took in the game in a VIP suite on Sunday.

According to TMZ reports, Booker was snacking away in the same suite as the model at Allegiant Stadium. The two were in Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s box for the game.

Rubin’s daughter, Kylie, posted an Instagram story from Sunday, and fans noticed Booker in the background of the snap. He was seen chilling and eating as Kylie Rubin sat beside socialite Will Makris.

Devin Booker was not seen anywhere near Jenner. However, it was the same suit she had seen watching the game in. There was no photographic evidence of Booker and Jenner together at the game or throughout the week.

Another of Jenner’s famous exes was also in the building. Bad Bunny was pictured in another VIP suite with Apple CEO Tim Cook and singer Lizzo. The Latin musician was not photographed with his ex-Jenner on Sunday.

Why did Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner break up?

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner were a high-profile celebrity couple for an extended time. They were seen attending multiple events together, like the U.S. Open. Jenner was often seen at Booker’s basketball games.

The two announced their split in 2022. According to ENews, the two split because they were too busy. A source close to Jenner told the publication that the star’s busy schedules never lined up.

After the constant distance and tough schedules, the “relationship ran its course.” There was no reported bad blood between the two. They were cordial—no word on whether they are still friends.

The two sparked romance rumors in April 2020 when they were spotted in Arizona during COVID lockdown times. ENews reported that the two began dating in June 2020. Jenner made it Instagram official with a Valentine’s Day post in February 2021.

They often shared posts of each other and their times during the relationship. Booker once posted a photo of Jenner on her birthday. He captioned the story “the most beautiful woman.” Aside from the social media posts, the two rarely spoke publicly about the relationship.

Devin Booker returned to focusing on his basketball. Jenner focused on her tequila company, 818. Jenner then dated reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny following Booker. Jenner and Bunny have since split.

