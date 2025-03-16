"Easy to playmake when the paint open" - Dwyane Wade pushes back on Luka Doncic being LeBron James' best teammate highlighting difference in eras

Basketball has evolved over the years and former NBA champion Dwyane Wade believes that makes it difficult to compare certain players.

During an era where LeBron James won back-to-back NBA titles and MVP crowns in 2012 and 2013, it was Wade who stood by his side and helped elevate James' game to new heights. With James now pairing up with Luka Doncic in Los Angles in his 22nd season, it's only natural that comparisons will be made between the Slovenian star and Wade.

Speaking on the "7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony" podcast, Wade was asked about all the great players that have played alongside "King James." He chose to distance himself from claims that Doncic was the greatest playmaker that James has worked with.

"Easy to playmake when the paint open. We played there when that paint was packed," said Wade. "It is different levels of playmaking." (2.15)

James and Doncic have clicked since the latter made the move to Southern California. The two have a notable chemistry on the court and led the Lakers on an eight-game win streak between mid-February to early March that propelled the team all the way to second-place in the Western Conference standings.

Wade conceded that Doncic is a phenomenal passer, but believes the modern NBA style where the court is spread makes is easier for players to create opportunities.

Dwyane Wade and LeBron James had their own special connection during their time together with the Miami Heat. They were regarded as one of the most potent one-two punches in the league.

In 2012, Miami defeated the OKC Thunder to win the franchise's second championship. The following year, the Heat went on to win 66 regular season games and repeat as champions, defeating the San Antonio Spurs. James was named the league MVP in both those seasons.

Dwyane Wade talks up LeBron's versatility and arsenal as he competes in 22nd NBA season

Member of the Red Hot Chili Peppers Flea and former NBA player Dwyane Wade attend a game at Crypto.com Arena. Photo Credit: Imagn

Dwyane Wade may have retired from the NBA in 2019 but the 13-time All-Star remains a fan of the game, and particularly LeBron James.

During his recent interview with Carmelo Anthony on "7PM in Brooklyn," Wade heaped praise on his former teammate as he enters his 22nd season.

"The things that's so great about LeBron's career is that he continues to get to show his whole array of the game of basketball," said Wade. "He's blessed in that sense."

James turned 40 last year and continues to put up incredible numbers. This season, he is averaging 25.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.5 assists over 58 games.

