"Eat him alive": Tari Eason’s mom sends special message to Anthony Edwards & Co. after flipping Draymond Green over brutal jab

Tari Eason's mother, Teroya Eason, sent a special message for Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves ahead of their second-round matchup against Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors. On Monday, the Rockets forward's mother reposted Green's X post.

In that post, the veteran Warriors forward teased Eason after he called out the Dubs on his Instagram story ahead of the decisive Game 7 matchup. In the caption of her post, Mama Eason stood by her son and expressed her support for the Anthony Edwards-led team.

"Man waited till the plane left Houston for this," Teroya Eason captioned. "Found a team that wasn’t taking his bullsh*t lol You got it Dray, and you was my favorite Warrior. My boyfriend’s gonna drag me over this one. I was always standing up for yo cage fighting a*s.

"@Timberwolves EAT HIM ALIVE!!!!"

On Sunday, the Warriors walked in a decisive matchup as the Rockets had evened out the series after making a comeback from being 3-1 behind in the series. However, a spectacular performance from every Warriors player on Sunday helped the Dubs close the series and win the game 103-89 to advance to the next round.

Anthony Edwards once expressed his desire to play the Warriors in the playoffs because of Draymond Green

Anthony Edwards' wish from two years ago has finally come true as the Minnesota Timberwolves are going to take on the Warriors in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs.

On Monday, the Timberwolves' X handle shared a video featuring a brief interview of "Ant-Man" from two years ago. In the video, the young Wolves superstar showed his desire to face the Dubs in a playoff setting.

"I want to play the Warriors, I wanna get to the Warriors. Wherever they at, I want to get to them," Edwards said.

When the interviewer asked Ant why he wanted to play the Dubs, he credited Draymond Green for it.

"Because Draymond talks so much trash, that's pretty much the only reason."

It looks like Anthony Edwards finally manifested his wish after waiting two seasons after the interview. The Warriors will hit the road and travel to Target Center to play the first game in the series. The game is scheduled to tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on TNT, TruTV and HBO Max.

