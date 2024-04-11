"Ebony and Ivory": Kyrie Irving reveals dad Dredrick Irving showed appreciation for Luka Doncic chemistry through iconic song

Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic are playing better than ever before. The experiment has worked out and the duo is killing it in Dallas. Doncic and Irving have led the Dallas Mavericks to five straight wins and people are noticing the chemistry between the two All-Stars. That includes Irving’s father Dedrick Irving, who had a special message for his son when he saw the two Mavs stars embrace after a game.

Dedrick Irving sent Kyrie the classic song “Ebony & Ivory” along with a picture of Doncic and Irving arm-in-arm. The song, of course, refers to the two different races living in harmony. Kyrie Irving’s father was showing his appreciation for the formidable pair the two basketball stars have created in Dallas.

Lisa Salters of ESPN reported the exchange during the broadcast of the Mavericks win against the Miami Heat on Wednesday. Salters also said how Irving told her about his adjustment in Dallas.

Last season when Irving was traded to the Mavs, he only played 16 games with Doncic. The team tanked at the end of the season and missed the playoffs. Many were doubting whether the pair could play together.

Now they have proven all the doubters wrong. Irving told Salters that it was a large adjustment for him. He felt comfortable in Brooklyn playing alongside his friend Kevin Durant. The trade to Dallas upended his routine, career and on-court role.

Kyrie Irving revealed that it was not an easy transition for him. He had to accept being the No. 2 and learn how to play with Luka Doncic. He also needed to mature a bit to make the transition successful and told Salters he did just that which is why they are winning.

Kyrie Irving and Mavs clinch playoff berth

Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic have had quite the run. They have led the Dallas Mavericks to five straight wins. They have won nine of their last ten and are peaking at the right time.

The Mavs clinched a playoff berth this week and will avoid the play-in tournament after spending much of the season in the play-in positions in the West. They will play the LA Clippers in the first round in a star-studded matchup.

The two teams will play in the 4 vs 5 series. One game separates them and they will have the rest of the week to see who gets home court advantage in the first round series. Right now the Clippers hold a one-game lead.

Both teams are playing well. The Clippers are 3-2 in their last five and it should be one of the best first-round series of the playoffs.

The Clippers won the season series 2-1. However, the two teams last played on December 20.