Egor Demin's girlfriend Delaney Gibb can't hide her feelings as Russian star rocks stylish look in beige suit

Egor Demin's girlfriend, Delaney Gibb, could not hold back her thoughts after she saw her boyfriend rocking a beige suit. On Wednesday, the Russian international shared a video on Instagram.

In the video, Demin shared his draft night outfit with his Instagram followers. He wore a beige double-breasted suit with matching trousers.

"draft night!!!!" he wrote.

Egor Demin wore a white shirt underneath the suit and a necklace bearing a cross to complete his look for the 2025 NBA draft. The Russian international's girlfriend expressed her thoughts in a one-word comment.

"Yay!!" Gibb commented.

Egor Demin's girlfriend comments on her boyfriend's IG post. (Credits: @3gorr/Instagram)

The BYU Cougars guard is among the talented prospects in the 2025 draft class. He is his team's first five-star and has left a lasting impact on the squad during his time there. He is also one of the select Russian players who have come so close to making it into the NBA.

Demin averaged 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game on 41.2% shooting from the field in 2024-25. Projected to be a top 10 pick, he has already completed pre-draft workouts with several top 10 teams, including the Orlando Magic and the Washington Wizards.

Egor Demin reveals real dream ahead of the 2025 NBA draft

Egor Demin is on the verge of becoming the first Russian international to get drafted in the NBA since Sergey Karasev in 2013.

On Tuesday, the Cougars guard spoke with "The Athletic" about his dreams and aspirations ahead of the draft.

"For me, the goal is … if I can invest into this the right way and inspire kids to really see this as a reality — that it’s actually possible, I just think that a lot of people in Russia have a dream but it never looks real," Demin said.

"For so many years, there was nobody from Russia, so it’s kind of like, it doesn’t feel real. My task is kind of to show that I’m from Russia, but it didn’t stop me from becoming an NBA player and accomplishing my dream."

Later on, Egor Demin revealed that inspiring the kids in his home country will be a bigger accomplishment than living his dream of becoming an NBA player.

