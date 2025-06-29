Egor Demin's girlfriend, Delaney Gibb, details Nets rookie's attributes in heart-melting message: "Brooklyn is so lucky to have you"

Brooklyn Nets rookie Egor Demin's girlfriend, Delaney Gibb, sent a heartfelt message to him on Saturday. The note detailed Demin's attributes as she claimed that the Nets are fortunate to have him on their roster. The Russian was selected eighth by Brooklyn in the NBA draft.

In an Instagram post, Gibb shared images from draft night as she acknowledged Demin's off-court character and on-court skills, expressing pride in his selection by the Nets.

"Brooklyn is so lucky to have you❣️What makes Egor special isn’t his many, many talents. But it’s his ability to make everyone around him feel loved," she wrote. "It’s the way he never fails to dream big and works harder than everyone else in order to achieve those dreams. It’s his faith in Jesus Christ and the humility that he lives with every single day.

"The list could go on forever. … I am so incredibly happy for this next chapter, and I couldn’t be more proud of my new Net!! You deserve it ALL."

Gibbs' confidence in Demin stems from his relentless pursuit of his basketball dream. Moving to Spain at 15 to play professionally, the Russian committed to BYU in 2024, where he became the program’s first five-star recruit.

Egor Demin enjoyed a successful campaign with BYU last term, leading them to the Sweet 16, where they eventually lost to second-seeded Alabama. Although he played a single season in Utah, the former Real Madrid player committed to the draft and was picked in the first round by the Nets.

Although he's just beginning his professional career, Demin has a huge support system in Delaney Gibb, a freshman on BYU's women's team.

Egor Demin opens up about his "unreachable" NBA dream to Taylor Rooks after being drafted by the Brooklyn Nets

After years of chasing his goal to feature in the NBA, Egor Demin realized this dream on Wednesday. Selected as the eighth pick by the Nets in the draft, Demin, interviewed by Taylor Rooks right after, opened up about achieving his ambition.

Questioned by Rooks about his journey from Moscow to Brooklyn, Demin opened up on his path to his once "unreachable" NBA dream.

"It always felt like it (the NBA) was unreachable, like I can't get there, like physically it's too far. But making steps ahead and getting closer and closer to my goal, I realized it's not a dream anymore and it's a goal. ... it feels great to be here and accomplish that," he said.

Egor Demin is the first Russian since Sergey Karasev to be drafted to the NBA. He's also the first player from his nation to be selected as a top 10 pick.

