"Either Celtics or LeFraud fans": Fans stunned as Kobe and Gigi Bryant’s mural vandalized for the second time in weeks

On Wednesday, fans learned about Kobe and Gigi Bryant's mural in downtown Los Angeles being vandalized for the second time in a matter of weeks. To say that fans were not pleased with this act would be a huge understatement.
The mural, which was done by artist Louie "Sloe Motions" Palsino, shows Kobe Bryant kissing his daughter Gigi beside a yellow rose and the inscription "Mambas Forever." These touching details, however, have been yet again covered in graffiti.
Fans of the late LA Lakers icon did not mince their words as they posted heated reactions to the vandalizing of the mural.
"Either Celtics or lefraud fans," one fan speculated.
"Lock em up.. we don't with Kobe over here," another fan demanded.
"I'll never get it. Leave s*** alone," another fan commented.
"Hopefully LA can appreciate and respect these mural tributes honoring the Bryant family," another fan said.
"What was the actual benefit of vandalizing it smh," another fan wondered.
"Had to be a Lebum fan," another fan reiterated.
When the mural was initially vandalized on April 29, Lakers star Luka Doncic started a GoFundMe campaign for its restoration. Doncic would go on to donate the $5,000 collected in this campaign, saying that it was "important to give back to the community."
Not long after the restoration of the mural, it has been vandalized yet again. Just like the first instance in April, the culprits behind this act have yet to be determined.
Artist behind Kobe and Gigi Bryant mural says installation will be moved after second act of vandalism in weeks
Palsino, the artist who created the mural, has told KNBC-TV that the installation will be moved to a different location.
A statement by Palsino read: "Everything happens for a reason and we now want to reach out and get this piece done in collaboration with another business or foundation, all donated by us and no charge to the new location."
Palsino slammed the vandalism as an act of disrespect to the city of Los Angeles, as well as Kobe's wife Vanessa. He added that the five-time NBA champion "has brought nothing but light and insight and inspiration to the youth."
