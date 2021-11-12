"Either you help Ben, or come out and say he’s lying" - Rich Paul talks about Ben Simmons' situation at Philadelphia 76ers, compares it with John Wall and Houston Rockets

Ben Simmons' agent Rich Paul has said that the Philadelphia 76ers need to be more considerate about his client's situation.

The 39-year-old also compared Simmons' situation with that of the Houston Rockets' John Wall. However, both players are facing different consequences. Simmons has been stopped from making a move out, while Wall has been allowed to sit out while being paid his entire salary.

After poor performances in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, coach Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid expressed their doubts over Simmons' ability to compete for a championship team. Since then, the 25-year-old has looked to leave the franchise. However, things have not gone well for him, as his reputation has got tarnished, and he was not let go by the 76ers in the offseason.

The player intimated the franchise that he's unavailable, as he's not in the mental space to play basketball for the 76ers. When asked about Simmons' situation, in an interview with The Athletic, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul said:

“I truly believe the fines, the targeting, the negative publicity shined on the issue — that’s very unnecessary, and has furthered the mental health issues for Ben... Either you help Ben, or come out and say he’s lying. Which one is it?”

Paul is also the agent of the Rockets point guard Wall. The five-time All-Star informed the franchise that he wanted his way out. The two parties have mutually agreed to find a better destination for Wall to continue his career.

At the moment, the 31-year-old is fit and ready to play basketball, but has not played a single game for the Rockets this season. Speaking about the same, Paul said:

"John is able to play, but Houston is OK using the (Collective Bargaining Agreement) to pay him not to play. So which way is it? John is perfectly healthy and ready to play, and it’s OK in the CBA. We are being professional with both instances, but how can it go both ways? John and the Rockets have been professional about their situation, and we are also expecting the same with the 76ers.”

The Philadelphia 76ers want Ben Simmons to be with the team soon

Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks - Game Three

Ben Simmons met with coach Doc Rivers and his teammates on October 22. He had earlier returned to practice, but was thrown out, as he refused to do a defensive drill. Simmons has told the team management that he is currently not in the mental state to play, and will require some time to get back on the court.

The players in the team have respected his decision, and have supported him. Despite all the controversy, there is no doubt Simmons is a key piece for the 76ers. Although the team is playing well without him, they will need him if they want to succeed in the long run. Speaking about Ben Simmons' potential return for playing with the Philadelphia 76ers, Rich Paul said:

"He’s not there yet. How can a doctor, who has only met with Ben once, say, ‘Ben is mentally ready to play?’ So do we keep digging on him, or help him?'. Now that we understand that reluctance from Ben, it all makes sense."

"There was a shying away from it. If Ben has repeatedly showed behavior that entails he isn’t mentally ready to play, embrace him. Support him. We have to remove our ego from it. We all have to take responsibility.”

There are potential rumours of Ben Simmons being involved in trade talks with the Boston Celtics. The 17-time NBA champions are, in return, reportedly offering another talented player in Jaylen Brown.

Nothing has been confirmed as of now. But if the deal works out, it does look like a win-win situation for the 76ers and Ben Simmons.

