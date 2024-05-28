"Ejection if that's Draymond": NBA fans react to Isaiah Jackson's kick to Payton Pritchard's face

Payton Pritchard has arguably been the Boston Celtics’ best player off the bench this season. During the second quarter of Game 4 against the Indiana Pacers, Pritchard got the biggest “hit” of his postseason career.

After thoroughly faking out Isaiah Jackson, the former Oregon star was smacked in the face by Jackson’s foot. Indiana’s backup forward seemed to have intentionally kicked out after he bit into Pritchard’s fake but was not ejected from the game.

The referees did not even review the play and just called a common shooting foul on the incident.

Fans who saw the clip promptly reacted on X, formerly Twitter:

“Ejection if that’s Draymond," one fan wrote, referencing the Warriors forward's multiple ejections this season.

Somebody spelled out why it had to have been a flagrant foul on Jackson:

“Nobody jumps like that lol”

One fan’s dripping sarcasm pointed out the same thing:

“Great defense, don’t put your face in someone’s foot”

LeBron James was dragged by another fan into the story:

“If this happened to LeBron the game would’ve been delayed an hour.”

Payton Pritchard picked himself up after the hit and made both of his free throws.

Payton Pritchard has to continue answering the bell for the Celtics

The diminutive point guard’s play has been a vital part of Joe Mazzulla’s much-maligned second-stringers. Mazzulla has leaned on him to give either Derrick White or Jrue Holiday some much-needed rest in the playoffs.

Pritchard’s defense isn’t close to what Holiday and White bring to the Boston Celtics. However, in limited minutes, he has held up on the offensive side of the ball. Pritchard’s ability to space the floor with his shooting and playmaking has been a big part of the bench’s production.

Pritchard struggled with the deep ball in the first round against the Miami Heat, making just 27.3% of his shots. That struggle is a thing of the past as he hit 50.0% versus the Cleveland Cavaliers and is making a ridiculous 57.1% against the Indiana Pacers.

Moreover, when Pritchard is on the floor, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown get a little more breathing space as Pritchard’s defender can’t provide help defense. Boston will continue to lean on him, particularly if he is shooting this well.

