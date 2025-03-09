Elated Magic Johnson reacts to Michigan State's blowout win to clinch Big Ten title: "Spartans checked all the boxes today"

Magic Johnson is one of the most notable alumni of Michigan State University. He is also widely considered the best player in the Spartans men's basketball family. Johnson still considers himself a huge supporter and fan of the Spartans, especially when it comes to the game of basketball.

The eighth-ranked Michigan State Spartans took on their rivals, the 17th-ranked Michigan Wolverines, in a battle for the best team in Michigan. The Spartans took care of business, defeating the Wolverines 79-62 in a decisive victory. Spartans Alumni and fan Magic Johnson thought the Spartans checked all the boxes today on their way to victory:

"The Spartans checked all the boxes today - Defense, pace of the game, rebounding, free throws and they hit 9 three pointers! @MSU_Basketball," Johnson tweeted on Sunday.

With the win, the Spartans clinched the Big Ten title and will find themselves dancing in the NCAA March Madness tournament later this month. The Wolverines will also likely find themselves in the tournament despite the loss. The Spartans look poised to make a deep run in the tournament after their success in the Big Ten.

Johnson will be locked in to see if his Spartans can have the same success he did at Michigan State and bring the University another national championship.

Magic Johnson shouts out the Michigan State Spartans men's hockey team as player rocks his throwback jersey

Magic Johnson is a fan of the other Michigan State Spartans programs, as evidenced by his support and acknowledgment of the men's hockey team.

"I want to congratulate Michigan State's hockey team on becoming Big Ten champions! I love that they all rocked my throwback 33 jersey!," Johnson wrote.

The men's hockey team clinched the championship, as mentioned by Magic Johnson, and were in the building to watch the men's basketball team also clinch their Big Ten title. The Michigan State athletics had a successful weekend, clinching multiple conference championships.

