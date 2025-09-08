  • home icon
  • Eli Manning shows off Knicks stars’ memorabilia in heartfelt father-daughter selfie

Eli Manning shows off Knicks stars’ memorabilia in heartfelt father-daughter selfie

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 08, 2025 14:43 GMT
Eli Manning shows off Knicks stars’ memorabilia in heartfelt father-daughter selfie (Credits: Getty and IG/@elimanning)

New York Giants legend Eli Manning shared a selfie with his daughter on Sunday, posing with a basketball signed by New York Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart.

A day earlier, Manning had joined the pair for a special episode of their “Roommates Show” podcast, held in Central Park. Manning later highlighted the same with a father-daughter selfie shared on Instagram.

“Caroline and I love a Block Party,” Manning wrote.
Eli Manning remains one of the most popular athletes in New York, celebrated for his work with the Giants. Over a 14-season career, Manning led the Giants to two Super Bowl victories in 2008 and 2012 and was named the MVP for both games. His Super Bowl triumphs stopped the Patriots, led by Tom Brady, from winning the championship in those seasons.

Following in the footsteps of the New York legend, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart led the New York Knicks to the conference finals in this year’s playoffs. But the Indiana Pacers eliminated them in six games to reach the NBA Finals. If the Knicks had won, it would have marked the franchise’s first NBA Finals appearance since 1999.

Tickets for the Knicks stars' show with Eli Manning reached $169

Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart's "Roommate Show" went on the road, hosting its first episode of the new season in Central Park on Saturday. Their first episode featured a star-studded lineup, including Eli Manning, Ben Stiller and rapper ASAP Ferg.

With such a high-profile lineup, tickets for the event were never going to be cheap. According to the New York Post, general admission tickets retailed for close to $69 while bleacher seats reached up to $169, including fees. Regardless of the pricing, Brunson and Hart's "Roommate Show Block Party" pulled in fans from all over the city.

After advancing to the conference finals last season, Brunson and the Knicks will look to build on that success in 2025-26. Brunson was stellar for the team in 2024-25, averaging 26.0 points and 7.3 assists per game.

The New York Knicks will kick off the preseason on Oct. 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Etihad Arena in the UAE.

