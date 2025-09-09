"ELITE" - Anthony Davis shares candid reaction to LeBron James' Hall of Fame nod

LeBron James was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday as part of the Redeem Team. James and Chris Paul became the first active players to be enshrined. Former LA Lakers teammate Anthony Davis reacted to James' recent accolade on social media. In an Instagram post, James celebrated his induction by sharing an image of his orange jacket worn during the ceremony. He also flexed his Richard Mille Split-Seconds Chronograph LeBron James watch, which costs around $600,000. &quot;We In The Hall Baby!!!!! Ayyyyyyeeee 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾👑,&quot; James wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLeBron James' Instagram garnered nearly 500,000 likes and a lot of comments from his friends, peers and other celebrities. Anthony Davis was one of those NBA peers who was happy to see &quot;The King&quot; get into the Hall of Fame as an active player. &quot;ELITE,&quot; Davis commented. AD comments on LeBron's IG post. (Photo: @kingjames on IG)LeBron James and Anthony Davis were teammates for five and a half seasons, winning an NBA championship in 2020. Davis' time with the LA Lakers ended on Feb. 2 when he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks as part of the blockbuster Luka Doncic deal. AD was plagued by injuries in his time with the Mavs so far, playing in just nine games as they missed the playoffs. He's healthy entering his first full season in Dallas, though the team won't have Kyrie Irving due to a knee injury.Nevertheless, the Mavs front office did a good job reshaping the roster after the Doncic trade. They got lucky and landed the first pick in the 2025 NBA draft, selecting Cooper Flagg. They also signed D'Angelo Russell to fill in for Irving, while giving P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford new contracts. Carmelo Anthony urges LeBron James to retireIn addition to the Redeem Team, players like Carmelo Anthony were also inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame. Speaking on &quot;The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,&quot; Anthony joked about LeBron James' retirement, urging his friend and former teammate to join him on this side of the NBA. &quot;We talk about being around, being together, being tied, being connected, being talked about since we were 17, 18 years old,&quot; Anthony said. &quot;And for me to be entering the Hall of Fame, and for him, hopefully, to get his a** up out of there and come on over this side. Enough is enough. Give it a break.&quot;&quot;The King&quot; has one more year in his contract with the LA Lakers. It's unclear if he'll be retiring at the end of the 2025-26 season or continuing his legendary career.