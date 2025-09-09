"ELITE" - Anthony Davis shares candid reaction to LeBron James' Hall of Fame nod

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 09, 2025 04:31 GMT
LeBron James and Anthony Davis won a championship together in 2020. (Photo: IMAGN)
LeBron James and Anthony Davis won a championship together in 2020. (Photo: IMAGN)

LeBron James was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday as part of the Redeem Team. James and Chris Paul became the first active players to be enshrined. Former LA Lakers teammate Anthony Davis reacted to James' recent accolade on social media.

Ad

In an Instagram post, James celebrated his induction by sharing an image of his orange jacket worn during the ceremony. He also flexed his Richard Mille Split-Seconds Chronograph LeBron James watch, which costs around $600,000.

"We In The Hall Baby!!!!! Ayyyyyyeeee 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾👑," James wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LeBron James' Instagram garnered nearly 500,000 likes and a lot of comments from his friends, peers and other celebrities. Anthony Davis was one of those NBA peers who was happy to see "The King" get into the Hall of Fame as an active player.

"ELITE," Davis commented.
AD comments on LeBron&#039;s IG post. (Photo: @kingjames on IG)
AD comments on LeBron's IG post. (Photo: @kingjames on IG)

LeBron James and Anthony Davis were teammates for five and a half seasons, winning an NBA championship in 2020. Davis' time with the LA Lakers ended on Feb. 2 when he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks as part of the blockbuster Luka Doncic deal.

Ad

AD was plagued by injuries in his time with the Mavs so far, playing in just nine games as they missed the playoffs. He's healthy entering his first full season in Dallas, though the team won't have Kyrie Irving due to a knee injury.

Nevertheless, the Mavs front office did a good job reshaping the roster after the Doncic trade. They got lucky and landed the first pick in the 2025 NBA draft, selecting Cooper Flagg. They also signed D'Angelo Russell to fill in for Irving, while giving P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford new contracts.

Ad

Carmelo Anthony urges LeBron James to retire

In addition to the Redeem Team, players like Carmelo Anthony were also inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame. Speaking on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Anthony joked about LeBron James' retirement, urging his friend and former teammate to join him on this side of the NBA.

"We talk about being around, being together, being tied, being connected, being talked about since we were 17, 18 years old," Anthony said. "And for me to be entering the Hall of Fame, and for him, hopefully, to get his a** up out of there and come on over this side. Enough is enough. Give it a break."

"The King" has one more year in his contract with the LA Lakers. It's unclear if he'll be retiring at the end of the 2025-26 season or continuing his legendary career.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications