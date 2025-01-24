"Elite cultural reference": Lakers fans praise team's social media for accurately captioning Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin's wholesome pic

Nearly 19,000 fans packed the Crypto.com Arena as the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the defending champions, the Boston Celtics, on Thursday night. Among the star-studded crowd were Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin.

As is customary for the organization, the Lakers' social media team acknowledged the celebrity couple’s presence. The social media team added a humorous twist by captioning posts on X and Instagram with the phrase, “You mean... the PRNDL?” – a reference to Song’s iconic dialogue from The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

In the 10th episode of the first season, Song’s character “London Tipton” hilariously referred to the gear stick as “PRNDL” (pronounced as one word) during her driving lesson with “Mr. Moseby.”

Users appreciated the Purple & Gold’s social media team for the witty caption, cleverly used to bring nostalgia to their viewers.

“Elite cultural reference here,” one fan lauded.

“Give the admin a raise ASAP,” another user wrote.

"elite ball knowledge admin," a user wrote.

"Admin is cultured," a user commented.

Brenda Song’s love for the Lakers

Brenda Song is an avid supporter of the Los Angeles Lakers and is often seen courtside at their games. Her love for the franchise, particularly for the late Kobe Bryant, has been displayed on numerous occasions.

The day after Bryant’s final game, Song shared a heartfelt tribute on social media. In her post, she thanked the legend for his contributions to basketball and flaunted a prized possession – the 2009 Lakers’ championship ring.

“One of my most prized possessions - my '09 Lakers Championship ring! Today is truly the end of an era. Oh Kobe - thank you, thank you, thank you. Basketball will never be the same. At least for me,” Song wrote.

Nearly four years later, Song shared her grief on Instagram over the tragic passing of Bryant.

“There are no words that can truly express how I feel right now. I’m in shock. My heart hurts. This man changed my life and gave me a love for a sport that some would call unhealthy. I haven’t even been able to really watch basketball since he retired. Basketball to me was Kobe Bryant. Basketball to ME, IS Kobe Bryant. Thank you, Kobe. #blackmambaforever”

As a fan of the Lakers for many years, Song was presumably thrilled with the team’s dominant performance on Thursday night. LeBron James and co. delivered one of their strongest performances of the season, blowing out the Celtics with a dominant 117-96 victory.

