"Embezzlement is crazy": Fans erupt as Kyrie Irving spotted playfully pocketing cash from MrBeast’s $100K challenge

To say that Kyrie Irving had fun during All-Star Weekend would be an understatement. The Dallas Mavericks guard had a blast playing for the victorious "Shaq's OGs" squad, where he reunited with former teammates like Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Jayson Tatum.

Eagle-eyed fans, however, noticed a moment during the MrBeast Logo Shot Challenge on All-Star Sunday Night, when a fan won $100,000 after outshooting Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard. When the cash prize was brought to the fan, Irving playfully snuck his hand where it didn't belong:

Netizens on X were in stitches as they reacted to the fast one that Irving pulled on the fan that night:

"Embezzlement is crazy," said one netizen.

"Adam Silver gonna fine him 200k for this," speculated another netizen.

"Lmfao he went straight to the vending machine and bought some snacks," said another.

"hahah he said just let me hold sum quick," commented another.

Other online users directed their attention to Durant, who appeared to be having as much fun at that moment as his former Brooklyn running mate Irving:

"KD said it aint real lol," observed one online user.

"KD put the money back," claimed another online user.

While Irving is usually all business on the court, his playful side came out inside Chase Center this past weekend. Suffice it to say, he made the most of his ninth All-Star appearance.

Kyrie Irving taunts fellow All-Stars after claiming victory on Sunday night

Irving's antics didn't stop with the MrBeast challenge. At the end of the night, he had some other individuals to mess with.

Fresh off the 41-25 victory of "Shaq's OGs" over "Chuck's Global Stars," Irving went into the locker room of his opponents, bringing the All-Star Game trophy with him:

"Just checking in here, y'all good?" said Irving.

Realizing that "Uncle Drew" was taunting them, Karl-Anthony Towns and Trae Young chuckled as they returned fire at Irving.

Notably, first-time All-Star Victor Wembanyama was not grinning at all as he dismissively waved Irving away, as if motioning for the Mavericks guard to leave the premises immediately.

