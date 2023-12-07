"Embiid>Jokic": Nikola Jokic missing 23 FGs has fans in mixed emotions as MVP rival drops 50

Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid are yet again two of the favorites to win the 2023-24 NBA MVP award. Both are putting up impressive numbers and are likely headed for another mano-a-mano duel by season’s end. Embiid won the award in 2023 after finishing second to Jokic the previous two seasons. Basketball fans relentlessly compare how both players are doing, particularly when they have a game on the same date.

On Thursday night, the Denver Nuggets and the Philadelphia 76ers head games. The defending champs were on the road against the LA Clippers while Philly was also on the road at Washington versus the Wizards. Jokic wasn’t his usual self despite finishing with a triple-double, while Embiid exploded for 50 points against the Wizards.

There wasn’t any doubt that comparisons and reactions on X, formerly Twitter, were going to be on full blast. One fan decisively called it:

“Embiid > jokic”

Nikola Jokic played 37 minutes and finished with 22 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal. The Denver Nuggets, however, couldn’t hold on to win the game after the LA Clippers outlasted them. It was Denver's first loss to the Clippers since January 2022.

Across the country, Joel Embiid terrorized the Washington Wizards. The reigning MVP tallied 50 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal. He hit 19-29 shots and made 11-13 free throws. Philly needed every bit of his heroics against the Wizards’ defense which is ranked 29th in the NBA in defensive rating.

Nikola Jokic had his moments but couldn’t get his team over the hump. The Clippers’ defense, which is sixth in defensive rating, made life difficult for the two-time MVP.

Basketball fans can’t wait for Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid to battle head-to-head

Basketball fans will have to be content with monitoring games played by Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid against different opponents. The Denver Nuggets and the Philadelphia 76ers don’t face each other until next year. Their first head-to-head game will be on Jan. 16 at the Wells Fargo Arena in the City of Brotherly Love. The second and last matchup between the two teams will be on Jan. 26, which will be in the Mile High City.

Last season, they met just once with Embiid’s 76ers winning against Jokic’s Nuggets in Philly. Many fans crowned “The Process” the MVP at that time for his dominant performance over “The Joker.” Embiid had 47 points, 18 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks. Jokic finished with 24 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

The Denver Nuggets and the Philadelphia 76ers’ next meeting last season was in the Nuggets’ territory but Joel Embiid sat out the game. A few analysts called him out for ducking Nikola Jokic.

Basketball fans likely have Jan. 17 next year encircled in their calendars. It will be the first this season that Jokic and Embiid will go up against each other.