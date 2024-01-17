"EMBIID OWNS JOKIC": NBA fans react to Joel Embiid outplaying Nikola Jokic, drops 41 as Twitter roasts Denver's MVP

Joel Embiid recently put up a masterful performance over the reigning NBA champions. The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Denver Nuggets 126-121 in a heated battle between the two MVP ladder leaders Embiid and Nikola Jokic. The Sixers superstar scored 41 points over Jokic's 25 points.

Sometime in the mid-fourth quarter, Joel Embiid hit a 3-point shot over Nikola Jokic. Fans on social media expressed their excitement about Embiid's most recent triumph over the "Joker".

They think that Embiid has proven he's a better player than Jokic. Here's what some of them had to say on X:

"EMBIID OWNS JOKIC"

"If Embiid wins a chip he passes jokic imo"

"Embiid is a tier above Jokic lmaoooo"

"Embiid more skilled than that tubby"

"How many times does he have to do this for y’all to understand?"

"Embidd cooking Jokic right now?"

"Big game for his MVP case"

"Best center In the league owns jokic"

Sixers vs Nuggets Recap: Joel Embiid's 41 points powers Philly past Denver

Denver Nuggets v Philadelphia 76ers

The two NBA MVP leaders battled against each other on Tuesday night. It was an exciting matchup considering how the basketball world tends to compare the two giants with one another. However, this time around, Embiid had the edge over Jokic after the Philadelphia 76ers dethroned the reigning champions Denver Nuggets in a 126-121 win.

Embiid was brilliant was brilliant on the court with his shooting. He scored 41 points with an accuracy level of 59% from the field. He also shot 50% from beyond the arc, indicating his scorching hot hand on the hardwood.

Nikola Jokic didn't make it easy and put up a good fight against the reigning MVP though. The "Joker" notched an impressive double-double with 25 points and 19 rebounds. Despite being able to control the boards over Embiid's 10 rebounds, the Sixers' scoring prowess was too much for the Nuggets to handle.

Two other Sixers players were in double figures in scoring to help Joel Embiid secure the victory. As usual, Tyrese Maxey proved why he's the next big thing in Philadelphia by adding 25 points, nine assists, five rebounds and two steals. Then there's Tobias Harris who came up with an all-around performance with 24 points, five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal.

Tuesday night's conclusion marks Philly's third consecutive win. They now have a 26-13 record and are now only 1.5 games behind the second-placed Milwaukee Bucks. Based on the current league standings, the Sixers can sit comfortably in third spot in the Eastern Conference, considering how they're 2.5 games above the fourth-placed Cleveland Cavaliers.

